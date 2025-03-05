Peter Kaleda Discusses How Critical Infrastructure Leaders Can Stay Ahead of Regulatory Changes

PPR Services Peter Kaleda CISA Industry Vertiicals

Peter Kaleda of PPR Services Shares Strategies for Leaders to Stay Ahead of Evolving Regulations in Security, Cybersecurity, and Business Continuity.

Cyber threats to power generation facilities have intensified, with hackers targeting ICS, Electric utilities must implement robust physical security and cybersecurity frameworks...” — Peter Kaleda

SUGARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As regulatory requirements for critical infrastructure continue to evolve, organizations in the critical infrastructure sectors must take proactive measures to ensure regulatory compliance while maintaining operational resilience. Peter Kaleda of PPR Services, a leader in regulatory compliance, risk mitigation and crisis response, recently shared key strategies to help infrastructure leaders stay ahead of changing regulations in physical security, cybersecurity, business continuity, and regulatory compliance with industry leaders.

A best practice for achieving regulatory compliance and operational resilience is the use of Incident Command System (ICS) integration into security and risk management. PPR Services’ Enguardia, an in-house SAAS solution, enables companies to prepare, protect, and respond by integrating automated planning and ICS into their physical security, cybersecurity, and business continuity frameworks.

Physical Security in Oil & Gas: Strengthening Facility Protection

The oil and gas industry remains a high-profile target for security threats, making compliance with physical security regulations essential. Kaleda highlights how companies can enhance protection measures to meet evolving standards set by agencies like the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

“With increasing concerns over sabotage and unauthorized access, oil and gas facilities must prioritize cyber security, physical access controls, and surveillance systems,” said Kaleda. “By integrating advanced monitoring technologies and working closely with regulatory bodies, companies can safeguard assets and maintain regulatory compliance with evolving industry and governmental mandates.”

With Enguardia, oil and gas companies can integrate ICS principles into their security response, ensuring that emergency operations, personnel coordination, and regulatory reporting are seamlessly managed in real-time.

Cybersecurity in Electric Generation: Protecting Critical Physical Systems from Cyber Threats

Cybersecurity regulations for electric utilities, such as NERC CIP (North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection) CIP standards, are constantly adapting to address emerging threats. Kaleda warns that failure to comply can result in hefty fines and increased risk of cyberattacks.

“Cyber threats to power generation facilities have intensified, with hackers targeting industrial control systems,” Kaleda explained. “Electric utilities must implement robust physical security and cybersecurity frameworks, conduct regular audits, and enhance employee training to meet regulatory demands and protect grid reliability.”

Enguardia enhances combined physical and cyber security preparedness by integrating ICS into response protocols, automating regulatory compliance tracking, and coordinating real-time communication between cyber & physical security teams, and regulators.

Business Continuity in Maritime Operations: Ensuring Port Resilience Amid Disruptions

Maritime infrastructure is essential for global trade, and disruptions due to regulatory non-compliance or unforeseen incidents can have severe economic consequences. Kaleda emphasizes the importance of business continuity planning (BCP) to align with standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

“Maritime facilities must prepare for natural disasters, cyber incidents, and supply chain disruptions,” Kaleda stated. “By conducting risk assessments, developing contingency plans, and training personnel on emergency response, ports and shipping companies can ensure operational continuity while adhering to evolving maritime regulations.”

With ICS-integrated solutions like Enguardia, maritime operators can establish automated incident response plans, streamline emergency drills, and coordinate multi-agency collaboration to enhance port security and business continuity.

Staying Ahead of the Regulatory Curve

Kaleda advises critical infrastructure leaders to adopt a proactive approach by:

✔️ Monitoring Regulatory Updates: Staying informed on new rules and amendments.

✔️ Engaging with Industry Groups: Collaborating with regulatory bodies and security forums.

✔️ Investing in Compliance Technology: Leveraging automation for risk assessment and reporting.

✔️ Conducting Regular Training & Audits: Ensuring employees and systems remain compliant.

“Regulatory landscapes are constantly shifting, and organizations that wait to react risk falling behind,” Kaleda concluded. “By integrating ICS principles into security, cybersecurity, and business continuity planning—and utilizing advanced tools like Enguardia—critical infrastructure leaders can mitigate risks, enhance resilience, and maintain regulatory readiness.”

For more information on how PPR Services and Enguardia can assist in compliance and risk management, visit www.ppr-services.com or contact pkaleda@ppr-services.com-services.com

About PPR Services

PPR Services specializes in regulatory compliance, risk management, and security solutions for critical infrastructure sectors. With a team of industry experts, PPR Services provides tailored strategies to help businesses navigate complex regulations and enhance operational security. Enguardia, the company’s in-house software, is designed to automate compliance processes, integrate ICS into incident response, and strengthen resilience across multiple industries.



