Job Announcement - Assistant State's Attorney - Grand Forks

Job Opportunity: Assistant State’s Attorney

Starting Annual Rate: $90,319.86 - $128,774.51 (DOE) (annually), paid semi-monthly

Status/Shift Details: Full-time, benefit eligible. Monday – Friday, 40 hours per week. This role might experience variation to work hours and days to support the department and County needs. This position is not eligible for remote work.

Close Date: March 16, 2025

To Apply: A Grand Forks County application must be completed and submitted with a resume and cover letter. Applicants seeking Veteran’s Preference must submit form DD214 along with their application. If applicant is within 3 years of law school graduation, the applicant must also submit a law school transcript and writing sample. Applications may be obtained from:

151 South 4th Street, 1st Floor

Grand Forks, ND 58201

Or from: https://www.gfcounty.nd.gov/information/employment-opportunities

Selection Process: Prospective employees will undergo a thorough background investigation. Each applicant’s education, training, and experience will be rated based on required application materials submitted and the top-scoring candidates will be forwarded for further consideration.

Reasonable Accommodations: In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance in the selection process, please notify the Human Resources Department Office, in writing, at the time of application.

Benefits: While employed at Grand Forks County, you will receive a generous number of paid holidays, paid time off, benefits, and retirement. Did you know that that Grand Forks County participates in NDPERS Retirement - 16.26% and employees only have to contribute 2% and the County pays the rest!

ABOUT THE POSITION: Grand Forks County States Attorney’s Office is seeking a FULL-TIME ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY. Under limited supervision, assists the State’s Attorney in providing legal representation for Grand Forks County involving the prosecution of criminal cases and legal representation in civil matters relating to the County and its’ entitles. Reports to the State’s Attorney.

Typical Duties and Responsibilities:

The following duties are typical for this classification. Applicants may not perform all of the listed duties and/or may be required to perform additional or different duties from those set forth to address business needs and changing business practices.

Prepare legal documents and try felony and misdemeanor criminal jury cases. Draft criminal charging documents and file preparation. Present evidence in preliminary hearings involving felony charges.

Represent the County with various community organizations, law enforcement agencies, and legal boards. Perform legal research for the County and report findings to appropriate source.

Prepare briefs and argue appeals to the North Dakota Supreme Court. Prepare search warrants for law enforcement agencies. File and prepare response briefs in suppression motions.

Prepare, file, and try civil forfeitures on seized property.

Provide legal assistance to law enforcement agencies. Present educational forums to law enforcement agencies. Act as liaison for various government and law enforcement agencies.

Represent petitioner in Juvenile Court and mental health cases as assigned and attend Juvenile Court hearings.

Appear in District Court for various hearings, jury and bench trials and legal matters.

Handle confidential matters daily relating to all divisions of the States Attorney’s Office.

Attends work during regularly scheduled hours.

Perform other duties as assigned or apparent.

Respond to visitors and telephone calls from the public regarding legal issues.

Education: Completion of Juris Doctorate Degree and a North Dakota license to practice law or eligibility for licensure in the State of North Dakota. Legal Experience preferred but not necessary.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Knowledge and experience as to a broad range of issues pertaining to the practice of law including, civil and criminal litigation, and appeals. Ability to maintain satisfactory work relationships with justice partners, County employees, and the public. Ability to communicate effectively with the public, business, and civic groups. Highly developed legal writing skills.

Ability to maintain a high degree of confidentiality.

Excellent time management and organizational skills.

Ability to successfully pass all background and pre-employment requirements.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS AND WORKING ENVIRONMENT: The conditions herein are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential job functions.

Physical Abilities: This work requires the occasional exertion of up to 10 pounds of force; work regularly requires speaking or hearing and manual dexterity, frequently requires standing, walking, sitting, climbing or balancing, reaching with hands and arms and repetitive motions and occasionally requires stooping, kneeling, crouching or crawling, pushing or pulling and lifting; work requires close vision, distance vision, ability to adjust focus, depth perception and color perception; vocal communication is required for expressing or exchanging ideas by means of the spoken word; hearing is required to perceive information at normal spoken word levels; work requires preparing and analyzing written or computer data, operating machines, operating motor vehicles or equipment and observing general surroundings and activities; work occasionally requires exposure to outdoor weather conditions; work is generally in a moderately noisy location (e.g. business office, light traffic).

Working Environment: Ideal working conditions; not normally exposed to unusual environmental work elements.

Hazards: Accidents improbable outside of minor injuries, such as abrasions, cuts, bruises; little exposure to health hazards. Has some variation in daily assignments or change in work pace and timeliness for end product.

Grand Forks County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), genetics, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act. (NDCC 14-02.4)