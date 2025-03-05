Alternative Utility Services, Inc. Receives CAM CE Sponsor and Course License Approval

DELAVAN, WI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative Utility Services, Inc. (AUS) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) Division of Real Estate under license number 292.000014 to be a CAM (Community Association Manager) Education Sponsor . AUS sought and received additional approval on their “Energy Budgeting, Management and Benchmarking Compliance” CAM Continuing Education (CE) Course under license number 293.000035. This course counts as one course hour (credit) and is elective.Jenna Buehre, Instructor and Director of Corporate Affairs at Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has provided budgetary guidance to AUS clients since 2008 as well as City of Chicago Energy Benchmarking compliance services since the first ordinance deadline for multi-family housing properties in 2015. When asked about seeking this designation, she stated “Several key factors are contributing to increased utility budgets costs in 2025/2026 and we aim to educate as many property managers as possible on how to properly identify, forecast and mitigate these increases as well as communicate these factors effectively to boards and any concerned owners”.These in-person educational sessions will address factors that aren’t controllable and explore the factors that are controllable through load shifting, energy efficiency improvements and real-time monitoring.“Looking at historical energy use through benchmarking just isn’t good enough anymore.” Jenna Buehre continues, “Responding to peak demand and critical day alerts as they happen is how buildings will shape their load profile to effectively abate increased energy and delivery costs”.Alternative Utility Services, Inc. is providing these informative education sessions upon request to management companies in the Chicagoland area.About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.Alternative Utility Services, Inc. (AUS) is a leading provider of energy consulting services, specializing in tailored solutions for businesses seeking to optimize their energy management strategies. With a focus on transparency and customer satisfaction, AUS delivers comprehensive energy solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings.

