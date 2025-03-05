New Prophetic Book Judgment: The Last Trump and the Fall of America Explores History, Prophecy, and Civilization

A bold exploration of history, prophecy, and the future of civilization.

CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing, in collaboration with Spotlight TV, is proud to announce the release of Judgment: The Last Trump and the Fall of America by Alfred Fuka Tofibam . This compelling book merges history and biblical prophecy to reveal a shocking narrative about the downfall of modern civilization and the coming Kingdom of Heaven on Earth.Divided into two sections, Judgment: The Last Trump and the Fall of America presents a unique perspective on the nature of prophecy, the role of Satan in human civilization, and the eventual collapse of Western influence. The first section delves into the fall of nations, examining biblical prophecy and how historical empires, from Babylon to modern Western powers, have played into a greater divine plan. The second section explores the aftermath of this downfall and the promise of a new, just world led by divine intervention.“I wanted to present a novel approach to prophecy as it relates to real history,” says Tofibam. “Prophecy is not just an abstract concept—it is a spiritual dimension of real historical events. The United States, as the epitome of Western civilization, will face judgment for its systemic sins, and this book provides an understanding of what’s to come and how to prepare.”Through meticulous research and a deep theological foundation, Tofibam challenges mainstream eschatological views, providing readers with an alternative interpretation of prophecy that aligns with historical events. His book also explores colonialism, religious corruption, and the spiritual significance of global power shifts.Alfred Fuka Tofibam, a theologian with a Master of Divinity degree, has spent decades studying the intersection of faith, history, and prophecy. His passion for evangelism and truth-seeking drives his work, and Judgment: The Last Trump and the Fall of America is a culmination of his lifelong calling.For readers interested in biblical prophecy, history, and the future of global civilization, Judgment: The Last Trump and the Fall of America is a must-read.

