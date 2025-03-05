Palouse Fiber Packaging Joins Canopy to Transform Supply Chains and Protect Forests

Canopy x Palouse Fiber Packaging

The WA-based startup pledges to continue its innovation in sustainable packaging with wheat, kelp and other non-wood agricultural residues

Coming from the Pacific Northwest, we have a particularly keen appreciation for old-growth ecological systems and are honored to help protect them.” — Kyler Lovgren, Palouse Fiber Packaging CEO

POMEROY, WA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This month, Palouse Fiber Packaging officially announced a pledge to eliminate the use of Ancient and Endangered Forests in textile and paper packaging supply chains, joining solutions-driven non-profit Canopy’s CanopyStyle and Pack4Good initiatives. This bold commitment underscores PFP’s dedication to protecting climate-critical forests and global biodiversity and a promising future of innovation in the sustainable packaging industry.As part of this pledge, PFP is committed to continuing our efforts to source toward lower-impact, low-carbon, and circular Next Gen fiber alternatives — such as agricultural residues — to alleviate ecological pressures and address the environmental impact of these supply chains.“This partnership represents another step in PFP’s formal commitment to continue our innovation efforts in the alternative fiber space,” said Kyler Lovgren, Palouse Fiber Packaging CEO & Founder. “Coming from the Pacific Northwest, we have a particularly keen appreciation for old-growth ecological systems and are honored to help protect them.”This announcement comes at a pivotal moment, with demand for man-made cellulosic fiber (MMCF) textiles and paper packaging surging past the global supply. Over 3.4 billion trees are logged annually for packaging and textiles like viscose, and protecting forests is one of the fastest, most cost-effective strategies for combating climate change, preserving biodiversity, and safeguarding our shared future."We’re thrilled to welcome Palouse Fiber Packaging into the CanopyStyle and Pack4Good initiatives,” said Nicole Rycroft, Canopy’s Executive Director. “Their commitment to transforming supply chains and embracing circular alternatives is a vital step forward in our collective effort to keep forests standing, species thriving, and carbon safely stored.”For more information, please visit PalouseFiberPackaging.com

