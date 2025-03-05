VoltEdge Solutions: The Driving Force in EV Charging Sales on the East Coast

VoltEdge Solutions, led by Hyun Jeong Jin, powers East Coast EV charging with innovative Level 2 & 3 stations and key partnerships fueling a sustainable future.

VA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VoltEdge Solutions , a startup company led by visionary Hyun Jeong Jin, is making waves in the electric vehicle (EV) industry by distributing Level 2 and Level 3 (DCFC) charging stations across the East Coast of the United States. With the increasing demand for EVs and the push towards sustainable driving, VoltEdge aims to become the driving force in EV charging sales.Hyun Jeong Jin, the founder and CEO of VoltEdge Solutions, deeply understands the potential of the EV market and the importance of sustainable transportation. Her passion for creating a greener future has led her to establish VoltEdge Solutions and bring innovative EV charging solutions to the East Coast. With her leadership, the company has made significant strides in the commercial industry and is poised for even greater success.VoltEdge Solutions offers a range of EV charging solutions, including Level 2 charging stations for home and workplace use and Level 3 (DCFC) charging stations for public use. These charging stations are designed to be user-friendly and efficient, providing a seamless charging experience for EV owners.They offer products from the most reputable charging companies in the United States, such as Chargepoint, Blink, Xeal, Tesla, and more.Partnered with Blue Whale EV, VoltEdge's distribution network is expanding across the East Coast, and more EV drivers will have access to convenient and reliable charging options.As the demand for EVs continues to grow, VoltEdge Solutions is well-positioned to become a major player in the EV charging market. With Hyun Jeong Jin's leadership and the company's commitment to sustainability, VoltEdge is set to become the driving force in EV charging sales on the East Coast. Stay tuned for more updates on VoltEdge Solutions and its mission to create a greener future for all.

