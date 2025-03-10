BeamSec Introduces Alfred: A New Cybersecurity AI Assistant Launching in Riyadh

BeamSec Alfred: Your Personal Cybersecurity AI Assistant

Alfred takes the challenge of teaching cybersecurity to your team and turns it into an experience they’ll enjoy. By offering short&chat-based learning sessions.

Cyber threats never sleep, but with Alfred, your team is always one step ahead. Our AI-powered assistant makes cybersecurity awareness effortless—because the best defense starts with knowledge.” — Murat Guvenc-Managing Director

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alfred, BeamSec 's Personal Cybersecurity AI Assistant , Officially Launches in RiyadhAlfred, BeamSec's Personal Cybersecurity AI Assistant, has officially launched in Riyadh in February. This expansion marks a significant step in BeamSec's mission to help organizations combat phishing attacks and strengthen security awareness with AI-driven guidance in the Saudi Arabia region. During the launch, BeamSec introduced Alfred—an AI assistant designed to assist teams in cybersecurity education and transform the process into an engaging experience.Cybersecurity does not have to be complex, intimidating, or tedious. Alfred, a personal cybersecurity assistant, is designed to empower teams and strengthen organizational defenses. Reporting suspicious emails, links, and incidents is streamlined through Alfred, allowing users to:Report suspicious emails directly from the mailbox with a single click.Submit questionable links or attachments for immediate investigation.Receive real-time feedback to enhance security awareness.Access personalized security training based on specific needs.How Alfred Protects OrganizationsProactive Mailbox MonitoringAlfred automatically scans every new email in the inbox. If anything appears suspicious—such as a phishing attempt or malicious attachment—Alfred immediately alerts the user. Dangerous emails are quarantined and the security team is notified, ensuring threats are handled before causing harm.Reporting Suspicious Emails in Real-TimeWhen users report an email, Alfred gathers relevant details and identifies similar emails in the mailbox. The reported email is then sent for an in-depth analysis, while interactive feedback is provided to improve phishing awareness.Handling Suspicious Links & AttachmentsBeyond emails, Alfred assists in reporting suspicious links and files encountered. Once reported, the data is forwarded to security analysts, and timely updates on the investigation keep users informed and prepared.Recognizing and Rewarding AwarenessWhen a user correctly identifies a simulated phishing email, Alfred delivers additional insights and recognition. Feedback is welcomed to refine future training experiences, and tailored educational content is provided to reinforce learning and improve security habits.Cybersecurity That WorksAlfred transforms security awareness into an interactive, engaging, and effective process. By integrating automation, real-time insights, and continuous education, Alfred enables employees to serve as the first line of defense against cyber threats.Experience Alfred in Action and discover how advanced cybersecurity assistance enhances organizational security.

Meet Alfred: Your Personal Cybersecurity AI Assistant

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.