Author Karen Frank Barney Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Frank Barney, an accomplished author and esteemed Occupational Therapist specializing in aging adults, unveils the release of the second edition of her compelling new work, “Occupational Therapy with Aging Adults: Promoting Quality of Life through Collaborative Practice.” This innovative book, including 82 global authors and meticulously crafted for healthcare professionals and caregivers, offers a comprehensive review of the aging-related changes and an insightful exploration of how universal design concepts can dramatically enhance the living environments of individuals across all ages and abilities.

In her latest endeavor, Barney takes readers beyond the Americans with Disabilities Act to introduce universal design—a philosophy that promotes the creation of spaces that are accessible and beneficial for all individuals, regardless of their age, size, or ability. Unlike traditional architectural practices that focus solely on compliance with mandatory codes, universal design seeks to build environments that are inherently inclusive, empowering individuals to live independently and comfortably.

As Barney explains, “Universal design is about making beautiful, functional spaces that empower everyone, regardless of age or ability, to participate fully in life.” Through her expertise, she shines a light on practical applications of these concepts, such as installing pull-out shelves and easy-reach lighting, which improve accessibility in homes and public spaces alike.

A passionate advocate for aging adults, Barney draws from her professional experience and personal challenges to inform her work. She shares anecdotes about the difficulties of navigating spaces designed without inclusivity in mind. Her commitment to universal design principles is reflected in her efforts to influence the design of her own combination condominium and hotel environment, ensuring doorways and other features accommodate all individuals.

Emphasizing the tangible benefits of inclusive design, Barney discusses how these principles have already made significant improvements in public spaces in St. Louis, such as the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, and Gateway Arch Museum. These projects illustrate the potential for universal design to enrich the experiences of people of all ages and abilities, providing a more welcoming and accommodating environment for everyone.

In addition to promoting universal design, Barney’s book addresses broader societal issues affecting aging adults, including ageism. She advocates for cultural change to embrace and support the growing population of older adults, challenging stereotypes and promoting policies that foster inclusivity.

The book delves into gerontological occupational therapy, a field that Barney has dedicated her career to advancing. It includes a comprehensive overview of the global aging landscape and uses data to depict demographic shifts towards older populations and the resulting societal implications. “Occupational Therapy with Aging Adults” serves as a vital resource for healthcare practitioners, architects, city planners, and anyone interested in creating inclusive spaces.

Barney will host a reception for authors on February 22nd, bringing together contributors and readers to honor the diversity of ideas and collaboration that have shaped the book. Reflecting on this event, she notes, “While many authors don’t expect recognition, this gathering celebrates the hard work and passion each contributor has poured into this project. Our authors hail from various cultures, further enriching the perspectives presented in the book.”

In a world where aging populations are becoming more prominent, “Occupational Therapy with Aging Adults” delivers timely insights and practical solutions for fostering environments that support everyone. The book not only champions the universal design movement but also calls for a collective societal effort to re-imagine spaces that uphold dignity and independence for all individuals.

Karen Frank Barney, through dedication and pioneering work, inspires change and sets a new standard for inclusivity in our built environment. “Occupational Therapy with Aging Adults: Promoting Quality of Life through Collaborative Practice” is now available in major bookstores and online platforms.

About Karen Frank Barney

Karen Frank Barney is a distinguished author and Occupational Therapist with extensive experience working with aging adults. Her work is focused on enhancing the quality of life through innovative occupational therapy practices and universal design principles. Barney is a passionate advocate for inclusivity and accessibility, committed to fostering understanding and improvement in the care and support of older individuals.

Close Up Radio will feature author Karen Frank Barney in an interview with Jim Masters on March 4th at 4pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-author-karen-frank-barney/id1785721253?i=1000697861403

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-author-269531356/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0ux03qMMHSpwEpaxmUSKAr

“Occupational Therapy with Aging Adults” is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/0323877982/

To learn more about Karen, please visit https://www.slu.edu/doisy/faculty/barney-karen.php/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.