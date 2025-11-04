Legal Nurse Consultant and Expert Witness Donna S. Jones of DSJ & Associates Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donna S. Jones is a retired ICU nurse with several certifications and more than 45 years of clinical experience. During her career she has worked in multiple areas including Critical Care, Respiratory ICU, Cardiac ICU and Neuro ICU. As a result of her many years of experience in these areas, she was able to quickly understand when patient care was performed correctly or incorrectly and parlayed her wisdom into a second career--as an expert witness.

When she began working as an expert witness, it was just Donna; she had no mentor to guide her in the legal world, however she knew how to review medical charts as she had been doing that her entire career. Today she is the founder and leader of DSJ & Associates, a medical nurse consulting service comprised of Donna and a network of over 10 nurses with a wide variety of nursing expertise. They conduct medical legal nursing consulting services including nursing malpractice, personal injury, and wrongful death, offering medical care review to determine merit, and adherence to protocol and individual hospital and nursing standards of care.

“I have always been a people person and cared for the sick or weak. As a nurse, I did everything I could for my patients. During my over 45 years of being a nurse, I worked as a manager in a home health company, spent a year working in Australia in their ICUs, taught new interns in my hospital system cardiology, trained Telemetry Technicians as well as continuing working at the bedside.”

Donna grew up on a farm in West Virginia and obtained her associate degree in Nursing at Fairmont State University in 1973.

She then went to Georgia and the blossoming city of Atlanta obtaining her bachelor’s degree in Communications. She says she loves to write, and developing reports and outlines for legal professionals satisfies many of her passions. She also had a strong interest in law and justice and once considered going on to law school.

Donna was a practicing nurse from 1973 up until a few years ago, when vision problems driving in the dark got in the way. Unfortunately, twelve-hour shifts tend to either start or end in the dark, or both. When Donna moved to Australia it was initially to care for her critically ill father-in-law prior to his death but then returned to Atlanta continued to practice as a nurse and recently relocated to the Golden Isles area, between Savannah, GA and Jacksonville, FL with her husband.

She is relaxed, yet not retired, spending part of each week, taking inquiries from attorneys and lining up the right nurse consultant for the case, for example a pediatric or cardiac care nurse. She enjoys learning the details of each case and securing expert opinions and seeing it through to conclusion. It can take many years to get the actual case to trial, and to obtain a decision, she notes.

Donna established her legal nurse consulting business in 2006 and says high personal ethics are part of what made it so successful.

“I don’t lead people down a rabbit hole. I give an honest opinion of what is in the medical records. If I don’t think it’s winnable, I will say so. I learn if all that could be done was done, and if the patient might have died anyway. I find the peaceful solution for everyone concerned.”

