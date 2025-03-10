Dr. Zandra D. Harris of P-NRGY Coaching Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Zandra D. Harris is a woman who has been honored numerous times for her career achievements, appearing before on our podcasts and in Who’s Who volumes. Her career began in the aerospace industry, where she acquired successive positions and authority, including managing and developing the company workforce. In 2010, she advanced her career with a doctoral degree (in Management). Then, in 2013, Dr. Harris attained certification as a professional life coach, a natural extension of her ability to help people believe in themselves and plan their goals and growth. She has learned many modalities in the coaching field and is especially known for the energy tool for which her P-NRGY practice is named. The P stands for Positive, and this formula emphasizes the positive in every life situation.

“Take, for example, the recent wildfires in California. We cannot control what happened, but we can control our emotional response. Instead of feeling devastated over the loss, you can be grateful that you still have the physical ability to look for a new place, or the financial ability to buy food, or be grateful that your family is still together.”

Her coaching strategies often triumphed, including facing grief, loss, and stressful situations. Positive energy also helps us attract the right partner, show up as our best selves at work, and achieve success in our missions. It is like an internal, untainted voice, providing guidance and confidence to unleash our full potential. Energy awareness coaching also helps regulate our emotions and achieve heightened consciousness.

Dr. Harris emphasizes that it is possible to move from a state of anxiety to one of joy but that there is a process to it. When we repeat behaviors, they become who we are, but what if we dropped one that is not working out? What if we paid closer attention to the emotions and behaviors we want to have?

“There is really power in you to change anything.”

Because of these empowering philosophies, Dr. Harris was invited back for another interview and to participate in the Empowering Women feature.

The P-NRGY name is derived from a life-changing book that she read by Lynn Taggart. The Field--The Quest for The Secret Force of The Universe addressed the energy within us and the power of our emotions. Realizing that fear does not come out of the blue and that if we can consciously become aware of its root, we can deal with it better is at the crux of Dr. Harris’ coach's work. Dr. Harris utilizes various tools to help individuals explore their moments of stress and joy. One such tool is Laurel Mellin’s Spiral Up concept, which aids in this process. Then there is the awareness formula from her own dissertation consisting of E2 + C4 (the 2 E’s are Emotion and Energy awareness (and the 4 C’s are Conscious awareness, Choice, Commitment, and Change) used for figuring out what is going on inside and arriving at your energy potential. It is fascinating how the energy in the room shifts when the power of vitality replaces an inner fear. The essence of Dr. Harris’ coaching is realizing that fear does not come out of the blue and that if we can consciously become aware of its roots, we can better deal with the situation.

Dr. Harris retired from her former career in December 2024 and now devotes herself full-time to her positive energy coaching and highly empowering work. The chance to reach and empower women at such a crossroads motivates her. She feels that energy is our emotions in action, the common core in us all, and the one element of this universe that can never be turned off, growing stronger with repeated focus. Hear more of her wise words in the podcast.

Close Up Radio recently featured. Dr. Zandra D. Harris in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, March 4th at 3:00pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday March 11th at 1:00pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-dr-zandra-d-harris/id1785721253?i=1000697859622

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-269531357/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4XDM4s2y7SuN6WeHcPL8Pu

For more information about Dr. Harris and her Life Coaching visit: www.p-nrgycoaching.com

