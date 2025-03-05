Corrosion Resistant Resin Market Will Surpass US$ 17.95 Billion at 6.9% CAGR Growth From 2025 to 2034

Corrosion Resistant Resin Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘣𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘢𝘯 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘯 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 2034.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐥𝐲 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟗.𝟐𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟕.𝟗𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟗% 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:Elevated presentation corrosion-proof forte polyester and vinyl ester resin systems are perfect for the making of tanks, pipes, and vessels that contain acids, alkalis, fuels, foodstuffs, water, and other substances that can corrode metals. The resins are utilized where prolonged aversion to chemical assault is important or where functioning at elevated temperatures. Corrosion resistant resins are essentially expressed as isophthalic, terephthalic and vinyl ester resins, but other specialty based resins are also utilized.

Specific corrosion resin expressions are generated to encounter an assortment of descriptions and standards that have been entrenched over time in combination with sizeable prolonged testing. The important essence of several corrosion applications involves underground storage tanks, tanks for corrosive chemicals, industrial scrubbers, pressure transfer pipes, and effluent management. As industries classify longevity and decreased sustenance there is a growing demand for productive safeguarding substances pushing the corrosion resistant resin market growth.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

Corrosion resistant resin plays an important part in prolonging the life time of constituents and frameworks rendering them important in sectors that need dependable performance under detrimental conditions.

Growing funding and augmentation of manifold end-use industries such as automotive, chemical, and marine are notably driving the market demand in the forecast period. The augmentation of these end use industries together with the requirement for least maintenance costs has surged the demand for corrosion resistant resins. 

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:

• Allnex GMBH
• AOC
• Ashland
• BASF SE
• Grasim Industries Limited
• Hexion Inc.
• Huntsman International LLC.
• Olin Corporation
• Reichhold LLC
• Scott Bader Company Ltd.
• Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.
• SWANCOR
• TotalEnergies

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞:

The surge in funding in construction projects worldwide is driving the aggregate of contemporary projects. For instance, as per Trading Economics, in India, the housing index surged to 116 points in the second quarter of 2024, a notable rise from 107 points in the same quarter in 2022. This surge in accommodation and infrastructure projects demands long-lasting substances that can endure detrimental ecological conditions and corrosion, causing an escalated demand for corrosion-resistant resins.𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬:The prices linked with corrosion are a prominent worry among builders and governments. For instance, as per the International Zinc Association, in India, it is anticipated that the country sheds approximately 5-7% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) yearly because of corrosion related tampering.𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐩𝐨𝐱𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐬:Epoxy resins are favored for their excellent gluing, chemical aversion, and longevity, rendering them perfect for an assortment of applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction. Their capacity to combat difficult environments and circumvent corrosion productively improves the duration of commodities, driving increased acquisition.

Meanwhile, the coating segment is leveraging corrosion resistant resin market demand due to its extensive applications covering several industries. They are important for safeguarding surfaces from corrosion, improving longevity, and enhancing aesthetic appeal.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Regional analysis of the corrosion resistant resin market growth discloses sizeable augmentation across key geographic regions.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: This region is witnessing speedy acquisition due to the augmentation of the automotive manufacturing sector. For instance, as per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the automotive sector engaged roughly 1062 thousand people in September 2024, rising from 1052 thousand in September 2023.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: The market is observing substantial CAGR due to the growing funding in chemical and oil and gas industries.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:

What is the growth rate of the corrosion resistant resin market?

The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2034.

Who are the key players in the corrosion resistant resin market?

A few of the key players in the market are Ashland, Huntsman International LLC., Hexion Inc., AOC, Olin Corporation, Sino Polymer Co., Ltd., Swancor, Grasim Industries Limited, TotalEnergies, Allnex GMBH, BASF SE Reichhold LLC; and Scott Bader Company Ltd.

Which type segment is expected to experience significant growth with a high CAGR in the global market?

The epoxy segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth with a significant CAGR in the global market.

What is the forecast period of the market?

The forecast period of the market is 2025-2034. 