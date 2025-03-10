Blackford partners with the American College of Radiology’s Assess-AI Registry for AI Performance Benchmarking

Assess-AI delivers key insights on AI performance in radiology, ensuring reliability, supporting adoption, and helping clinicians improve patient care.

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackford, the pioneering Enterprise AI platform and solutions provider, is excited to announce its partnership with the American College of Radiology (ACR) on the Assess-AI initiative, an innovative data registry program designed to benchmark and monitor the performance of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms in clinical radiology. The integration was showcased at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2024 Annual Meeting.The ACR, with its unparalleled accreditation standards and a network of over 30,000 clinical sites, solidifies its position as a trusted partner in radiology. By incorporating Assess-AI into its platform, Blackford reaffirms its commitment to delivering cutting-edge, interoperable AI solutions for healthcare providers.“Our collaboration with the American College of Radiology on the Assess-AI initiative reflects Blackford’s dedication to providing clinicians with practical insight into AI performance,” says Ben Panter, Founder and CEO of Blackford. “This integration enables healthcare providers to harness robust performance benchmarking, enhancing AI adoption and delivering greater value to patient care.”Transforming Radiology with Assess-AIThe Assess-AI registry monitors algorithm performance across U.S. clinical sites, offering comprehensive reports to both AI developers and clinical users. These insights allow vendors to refine their solutions while assuring clinical sites of consistent algorithm reliability.At RSNA 2024, Blackford demonstrated the seamless integration of its platform with the Assess-AI registry.• Streamlined Data Submission: Blackford’s platform sends radiology report text and algorithm results to the Assess-AI app.• Robust Use Cases: The demonstration leveraged simulated datasets for intracranial hemorrhage detection and fracture detection to validate the system.• Validated Outputs: Blackford and ACR have collaborated to ensure the generated performance reports meet the highest standards.“Most legacy radiology systems do not support efforts to confirm that radiological artificial intelligence algorithms perform sufficiently in clinical settings. The ACR’s Assess-AI collaboration with Blackford is an important first step of many in overcoming this challenge,” said Mike Tilkin, American College of Radiology Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President. “Assess-AI gives facilities insights into the performance of deployed AI products, offering a real-world approach to address implementation and monitoring challenges and let radiologists focus on providing high-quality care to their patients.”About BlackfordBlackford are pioneers in the radiology AI space, with over a decade of experience working in partnership with leading hospitals and ground-breaking technology providers. We operate as an Enterprise AI partner, providing access to a tried-and-tested core platform, tailored services, and a portfolio of 140+ applications to help healthcare providers unlock the value of AI and improve patient outcomes.Our collaboration and arms-length acquisition by Bayer ensures that our customers and partners have the support and long-term security needed to underpin successful AI strategies.To learn more about Blackford’s tailored approach to AI solutions visit www.blackfordanalysis.com , and follow us on X and LinkedIn

