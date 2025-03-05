Revolutionary fitness meets infrared heat: burn up to 400 calories in just 15 minutes with Spark Club’s cutting-edge workout experience.

Infrared fitness is a game-changer—maximizing calorie burn, muscle recovery, and overall well-being in just 15 minutes. The future of training is here.” — Toni Paignant

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark Club: The First Fitness Studio in France to Offer Workouts in Infrared Saunas

Published on 24presse.com

Spark Club, launching in Paris on March 10, introduces a game-changing concept: high-intensity fitness sessions inside infrared saunas, designed to maximize results in minimal time.

A New Era of Fitness in France

Spark Club is the first fitness studio in France to integrate workouts within infrared saunas—also known as Japanese saunas. The club offers a curated selection of Pilates, Yoga, Cycling, and Rowing, all optimized for efficiency and well-being.

What sets this apart? Ultra-efficient sessions:

15-minute cardio workouts

25-minute muscle strengthening sessions

Infrared heat penetrates deep into the body, stimulating sweat production, promoting natural detoxification, and enhancing muscle recovery. Each private sauna cabin features a large screen broadcasting guided workouts from some of the most renowned fitness coaches in Paris.

The Science Behind Infrared Training

Unlike traditional saunas that primarily cause water loss, infrared saunas trigger fat burn through lipolysis.

Infrared heat is widely used in elite sports centers like INSEP to help top athletes recover and accelerate weight loss. Studies show that infrared training can burn up to 400 calories in just 15 minutes. Additional benefits include:

✔ 35% faster muscle recovery after workouts

✔ Improved pain management and functional results for chronic pain sufferers

✔ Better stress management and enhanced sleep quality

Open 24/7 – Fitness on Your Schedule

Spark Club is open 24/7, allowing members to work out at any time.

💰 Introductory session: €35 (includes one cardio and one yoga session)

🏋️ Membership is application-based, priced at €179 per month, offering a flexible, high-end fitness experience.

A First in France: On-Site Childcare

For the first time in France, Spark Club offers an exclusive babysitting service, staffed by early childhood professionals. Now, busy parents can train stress-free while their children are cared for on-site.

More Than a Gym: A Premium Wellness Space

Spark Club was designed by renowned architects Laurent & Laurence, who have worked with ELLE. The club features:

✔ High-end locker rooms

✔ Cold-pressed juices and nutritious snacks

✔ Fresh, scented towels post-sauna

Exclusive Press Event & Grand Opening

📅 Official Opening: March 10, 2025

📅 Press Preview: March 18, 2025, at 4 PM

📍 Location: 8 Rue Bellini, 75016 Paris

Press & media are invited to experience the concept firsthand.

For more details:

📞 Phone: +33 6 76 69 32 90

📩 Email: contact@spark-club.fr

🌐 Website: www.spark-club.fr

📸 High-resolution images available here

📑 Press kit available here

About Spark Club

Spark Club is France’s first infrared fitness studio, founded by Toni Paignant and Stéphane Marnot to revolutionize the way people train. Open 24/7 with facial recognition access, Spark Club offers cutting-edge workouts that combine performance and heat therapy, along with an AI-powered coaching system for a truly personalized experience.

Co-founder Toni Paignant is also known for launching StarOfService in 2012, a platform now operating in over 80 countries with a valuation exceeding €50 million.

Press Contact

📢 Toni Paignant – CEO & Co-founder, Spark Club - toni@spark-club.fr

📞 Phone: +33 6 76 69 32 90

🐦 Twitter: @sparkclubparis

Press release published by Toni Paignant on 24presse.com on March 4, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.