New Data Reveals Spring Cleaning Trend in Germany: Helpling Records Rising Demand

Bar graph shows that households book more window cleaning services in Spring Bar graph shows an increase in bookings

New data from Helpling reveals that spring cleaning continues to be in high demand in Germany, with an increase of over 300% in window cleaning services.

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest data from Helpling , the leading marketplace for household services, demand for professional cleaners has risen significantly in the spring months. The data shows that depending on the household, the average cleaning time takes 2.8 hours per booking.In addition, the number of cleanings booked via Helpling increased by 3-5% between March and April. This shows that for many Germans, Spring cleaning is still a firm tradition - regardless of whether it is carried out with or without professional help.“Spring is the perfect time to freshen up the house and get rid of accumulated dust and dirt. Roxanna Pelka, a cleaning expert at Helpling, says: “Our data shows that more and more people are turning to professional help to clean more efficiently and thoroughly.”The most frequently booked cleaning services in spring are:1. Window cleaning2. Gardening3. Deep cleaningIn addition to standard cleaning, many people want a holistic reorganization and redesign of their living space. The most common tasks during spring cleaning are sorting out items that are no longer needed, storing seasonal clothing in a structured way and cleaning hard-to-reach areas. To reduce allergens and create a healthier living environment, thorough cleaning is particularly important for households with children or pets.Window Cleaning TrendDemand for professional window cleaning rose by an impressive 359% in March, according to the latest data from Helpling, the leading marketplace for domestic services. Window cleaning is the most frequently booked specialist cleaning service during the spring cleaning season.“Our figures clearly show that window cleaning is a top priority for many people in spring,” explains Roxanna Pelka, cleaning expert at Helpling. Dirt and streaks on windows become particularly visible as the sun gets hotter, which is why many households need a thorough cleaning.The significant increase in bookings shows that a growing number of people need professional help to clean their windows effectively and streak-free. As high windows or hard-to-reach glass surfaces make cleaning more difficult, households in large cities are increasingly using this service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.