March 5, 2025 EDCOM 2: New implementing rules on mental well-being in schools signed The Department of Education (DepEd) is intensifying its efforts to enhance mental well-being in schools, aligning with the newly signed Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 12080, or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act. Signed by the President on December 9, 2024, the law mandates comprehensive mental health programs across basic education institutions to promote awareness, prevention, and proactive support for student well-being. The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), in its Year 2 Report cited the 2018 PISA results, which dubbed the Philippines as the "bullying capital of the world." Results showed that 65% of Grade 10 students in the Philippines experience bullying a few times a month, the highest incidence among OECD countries. Additionally, DepEd data shows that only 11% or 38 out of 339 bullying cases were resolved from November 2022 to July 2024. The National Center for Mental Health reported significant mental health concerns among the youth. From 2019 to 2023, there were 33,779 crisis hotline calls from individuals aged 18-31, and an additional 5,371 from those 17 and under, many expressing suicidal ideation and depression. In response to these challenges, RA 12080 requires the establishment of school-based mental health programs which include mental health screenings, crisis interventions, and referrals, with a special focus on suicide prevention. As part of this national strategy, each public school will set up a Care Center to provide essential mental health services, including counseling and monitoring. Moreover, a Mental Health and Well-Being Office will be implemented in every Schools Division Office (SDO) to oversee the effective administration of these initiatives. Recognizing the urgency to address these issues, EDCOM 2 has actively advocated for enhancements in ensuring that students are thriving in a safe home and school environment. Alongside this Mental Well-being Promotion Act, EDCOM 2 is also pushing for significant revisions to the IRR of the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013. EDCOM 2 and DepEd are collaborating to ensure these amendments are in place by the 2025-2026 school year, aiming to fortify protections for students, standardize policy applications across schools, and ensure proper monitoring and resolution of cases "The troubling statistics underscore the urgent need for updated and effective anti-bullying measures. We are working together with the DepEd in revising the IIRR of the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 and now, the implementation of the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act will respond to the holistic well-being of students," said EDCOM 2 Executive Director Karol Mark Yee. "We are grateful for DepEd's response in addressing these issues. Together with DepEd, we are dedicated to fostering safer and more supportive educational environments throughout the country," he added. As one of EDCOM 2's priority measures, the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act is authored by EDCOM 2 Co-Chairpersons Rep. Roman Romulo and Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, and co-authored by EDCOM 2 Commissioners Rep. Jude Acidre, Rep. Mark Go, Rep. Khalid Dimaporo, and Senator Joel Villanueva. "Improving the performance of our learners should go hand in hand with upholding their safety and well-being. By implementing the school-based mental health program, we can make our schools safer and our learners more resilient, especially in times of crises," EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Senator Gatchalian said. "This law not only ensures that our learners receive the support that they need in order to thrive, but it also addresses the glaring demand for mental health professionals in the country. By strengthening and uplifting the profession of school counselors, we are taking a crucial step toward a more holistic and responsive education system that meets the needs of our learners," said EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Rep. Roman Romulo.

