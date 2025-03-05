Gear Measuring Machine Industry Analysis in East Asia is Projected to Reach US$ 110.8 Million at a 3.5% CAGR by 2034

Rising demand for precision engineering drives growth in East Asia's gear measuring machine industry, fueled by advancements in manufacturing and automation.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fact.MR’s latest report estimates East Asia’s gear measuring machine market at US$ 78.5 million in 2024, with a projected 3.5% CAGR, reaching US$ 110.8 million by 2034.Japan, China, and South Korea, key hubs for automotive manufacturing, are driving demand for high-precision gears in engines, transmissions, and other critical components. As the industry evolves, gear measuring machines are gaining traction for ensuring precision and quality.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Why is Gear Measuring Machine Adoption Rising in East Asia?“Booming Automotive Industry Driving Demand for High-Precision Gears”The rapid expansion of East Asia’s automotive sector is fueling demand for high-precision gears, driven by a strong network of OEMs and suppliers. Gear measuring machines play a crucial role in ensuring optimal performance, efficiency, and durability in critical components like drivetrains and engines.The shift toward hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) is further boosting the need for advanced gear solutions. Automakers are adopting gear measuring machines with high-resolution sensors, automated measurement systems, and advanced software to enhance product quality and manufacturing efficiency.Country-wise InsightsChina’s expanding manufacturing sector, including electronics, machinery, and aerospace, is driving demand for gear measuring machines to ensure gear quality and accuracy across various processes.With a growing focus on precision engineering and quality control, investments in advanced machinery and monitoring technologies are rising. Gear measuring machines play a crucial role in maintaining high product standards.Category-wise InsightsIndustries such as marine, heavy machinery, wind energy, and power generation rely on large-diameter gears (over 1,200mm). The expansion of these sectors is driving the adoption of gear measuring machines for precise measurement.According to Fact.MR, aviation components, especially in critical mechanisms and engines, require high accuracy and precision. Gear measuring machines play a vital role in ensuring precision and reliability, fueling demand for advanced measurement tools.Competitive LandscapeLeading gear measuring machine providers in East Asia are investing in supply chain management, product innovation, and quality control to strengthen their market position.Key players include Gleason Corporation, Mahr Group, Zeiss Group, Osaka Seimitsu Kikai Co., Ltd., Mitutoyo Corporation, Klingelnberg Group, and Tokyo Technical Instruments.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Segmentation of Gear Measuring Machine Study in East AsiaBy Max Working Diameter :<300 mm300 to 600 mm601 to 900 mm901 to 1,200 mmAbove 1,200 mmBy Permissible Test Gear Weight :Below 50 Kg50 to 100 Kg101 to 250 Kg251 to 500 Kg501 to 750 Kg751 to 1,000 KgAbove 1,000 KgBy Application :Gear ManufacturingAutomotive ManufacturingConstruction & Mining Equipment ManufacturingAviation IndustryAgriculture & Forestry Equipment ManufacturingIndustrial Equipment ManufacturingBy Country :ChinaJapanSouth KoreaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: Material Lift Rental Market : Demand is expanding and is poised to grow at a rate of 5.1% during the forecast period and reach a valuation of US$ 47.5 billion in 2033 from US$ 28.9 billion in 2023. Metal Forging Market : Stands at US$ 103.8 billion and is predicted to reach US$ 208 billion by 2033. Worldwide demand for metal forging solutions is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

