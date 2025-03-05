Honey Market Size and Share Report: Industry Trends and CAGR Projections to 2032

Honey Market

Key companies covered in the honey market report are Bee Maid Honey Limited, Comvita Limited, Capilano Honey, Dabur India Ltd., Barkman Honey LLC, and Others.

Surging Demand for Organic Products across Different End-use Sectors to Aid Market Growth | Rising Demand for Natural Sweeteners to Play a Significant Role in Product Growth” — Fortune Business Insights

WA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global honey market size was valued at USD 8.94 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 9.40 billion in 2024 to USD 15.59 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period 2024-2032. Moreover, the honey market size in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 1.89 billion by 2032, driven by the growing number of beekeepers in the country, coupled with rising demand for natural sweeteners. Asia Pacific dominated the honey market with a market share of 100% in 2023.Rising demand for organic and healthy alternatives to sugar to propel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Honey Industry Share, Size, Report, Global Report, 2024-2032.”Get a Free Sample Research PDF:➡️ List of Key Companies Profiled in the Report:• Bee Maid Honey Limited (Canada)• Comvita Limited (New Zealand)• Capilano Honey Ltd. (Australia)• Dabur India Ltd. (India)• Billy Bee Honey Products (Canada)• New Zealand Honey Co. (New Zealand)• Barkman Honey LLC (U.S.)• Yamada Bee Company (Japan)• Dutch Gold Honey Inc. (U.S.)• Golden Acres Honey (Canada)➡️ Segmentation AnalysisBuckwheat Segment to Dominate Attributable to High Nutritional ValueBy type, the market is segmented into alfalfa, buckwheat, wildflower, clover, acacia, and others. The buckwheat segment is expected to dominate due to its high nutritional value.Food & Beverage Segment to Dominate Attributable to its Increasing ApplicationsBased on application, the market is classified into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food & beverage segment is expected to dominate due to its increasing applications.Bottle Segment to Lead Owing to Easy TransportationBy packaging, the market is categorized into glass jar, bottle, tub, tube, and others. The bottle segment is expected to lead the market due to its easy transportation.Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:➡️ Report CoverageThe report gives an in-depth view of the leading segments and the latest trends in the market. It looks at what is driving market growth and what is hindering it, including the impact of COVID-19. It also discusses developments in various regions and the strategies used by major companies in the market.➡️ Growth FactorsThe global honey market is experiencing steady growth due to rising consumer awareness of honey’s health benefits, including its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties. As a natural sweetener, honey is increasingly favored over refined sugars and artificial sweeteners, particularly in the food and beverage industry. Additionally, honey's use in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, owing to its therapeutic qualities, is expanding market demand. Specialty and organic honey, such as manuka honey, are becoming more popular, commanding premium prices. E-commerce and international trade are also contributing factors to market expansion.➡️ Drivers and RestraintsRising Adoption of the Product for Natural Sweeteners Production to Foster Market GrowthHoney is a healthy alternative to sugar, known for its various healing properties, such as soothing sore throats and boosting immunity. As more people opt for honey as a natural sweetener, its demand is expected to rise. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly favoring honey over sugar, further driving its popularity. In addition to changing consumer preferences and rising incomes, the demand for organic products is also on the rise. Moreover, honey's use in medicine is expected to contribute to its increased sales.However, potential alterations to the product may pose challenges to market growth.➡️ Regional InsightsRising Production of Nectar to Propel Market Growth in Asia PacificAsia Pacific is expected to lead the honey market due to its high production levels. In 2021, the market in this region was valued at USD 2.86 billion and is projected to capture a large share of the global market in the coming years. Government investments in beekeeping are also likely to boost market growth. For instance, in May 2020, the Indian government allocated nearly USD 68 million for beekeeping under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative.In Europe, increasing awareness of honey's health benefits is expected to drive its adoption. Changing consumer preferences and a rise in the consumption of organic products may further promote market growth.In North America, the growing number of beekeepers in Canada and the U.S. is expected to increase product demand. Additionally, strong demand for organic products is enhancing industry growth.➡️ Competitive LandscapeCompanies Devise Novel Product Launches to Elevate Brand ImageTop companies are releasing new products to boost their brand image and increase sales. For instance, in January 2022, Tayima Foods launched I'M HONEY, an organic and raw honey available in various flavors with significant medicinal benefits. This product is sold on online platforms like Amazon and is anticipated to increase Tayima's sales and expand their global reach. Moreover, companies are also focusing on mergers, partnerships, expansions, and research and development to fuel market growth.Inquire Before Buying:Key Industry DevelopmentJanuary 2024: Apis India launched organic honey, which is made of honey sourced from organic certified lands in India.March 2023: Bagrrys India, a leading honey manufacturer, launched Bagrry’s Organic Wild Honey. The product is available in glass jars across all retail outlets in the country.Related Reports: Pet Supplements Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, 2032 Meat Extract Market Size, Share, Future Growth, 2032

