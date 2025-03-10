Good Grants to Participate in PEAK25 Grantmaking Conference

Good Grants, a leading provider of grant management software, is pleased to announce its participation in the gathering in New Orleans March 24-26.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Grants, a leading provider of grant management software, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming PEAK2025 Grantmaking Conference.

Taking place March 24 - 26, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana, PEAK2025 is the premier gathering for grantmaking professionals dedicated to improving practices and driving impact in the philanthropic sector.

“We are excited to be part of PEAK2025 and to connect with grantmakers who are committed to making a difference,” said Richard de Nys, Managing Director at Good Grants. “Our mission is to support organizations with the tools they need to manage grants effectively and affordably. We look forward to sharing insights and learning from the broader grantmaking community.”

Conference attendees are invited to visit Good Grants at booth #31 in the exhibition hall at the New Orleans Marriott to learn more about the modern grantmaking software. Representatives from Good Grants will be on hand to share how the software can help grantmakers streamline and modernize their grant management.

To schedule a meeting or product demonstration with a Good Grants representative during the conference, please get in touch.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Onward: Leading With Courage at PEAK2025.”

“PEAK2025 is a call for our community to lead, to build on our momentum, and to constructively engage with our feelings of discomfort to transform philanthropy and dismantle systems that disenfranchise people throughout our nation,” the organization states. “As individuals and as a collective, let’s lead with courage and boldly move toward a future where justice and equity prevail. To this, we say: Onward!”

About Good Grants: Good Grants provides modern grantmaking software for grantmakers across North America and the world. Designed for grantmakers who have outgrown manual processes and spreadsheet program management, Good Grants offers an attractive alternative to overpriced grantmaking software.

