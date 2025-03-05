Xanthan Gum Market Continues to Thrive with USD 1.6 Billion by 2032

Xanthan Gum Markets Forecast

The global xanthan gum market size is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global xanthan gum market was valued for $0.8 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.The xanthan gum market is expanding due to its versatile applications in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Growing demand for gluten-free and processed foods is fueling market growth. Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Xanthan gum Market By Form (Powder and Liquid), By Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, and Others), By End-use Industry (Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". Xanthan gum is widely used in the food & beverage industry as a thickening, stabilizing, and emulsifying agent. It helps bind ingredients together, providing a better crumb and texture in gluten-free bread, cakes, and other baked goods. Prime determinants of growthThe xanthan gum market is driven by its versatile properties and wide number applications in various industries. High cost of xanthan gum and availability of relatively cheap substitutes hamper the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for oil and gas drilling is creating lucrative opportunities for the market growth.Leading Market Players: -Cargill IncorporatedDuPont De Nemours, Inc.The Archer-Daniels-Midland CompanyFoodchem International CorporationDeosen Biochemical Ltd.Tate and Lyle PLCIngredion IncorporatedCP Kelco ApSSolvay S.A.C.E. Roeper GmbH.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global xanthan gum market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.The powder segment maintained its lead position during the forecast periodBased on form, the powder xanthan gum segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global xanthan gum market revenue due to xanthan gum is a key ingredient in gluten-free and allergen-free food formulations. It helps replicate the texture and structure that gluten provides in traditional products, making it essential for creating gluten-free alternatives that closely match their conventional counterparts. The food grade segment maintained its lead position during the forecast periodBased on grade, the food grade segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global xanthan gum market revenue, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, due to food safety regulations and standards have become increasingly stringent in many parts of the world. The use of food-grade ingredients and materials is often mandated to ensure that food products are safe for consumption. Businesses are adopting food-grade materials and ingredients to comply with these regulations and to enhance their brand reputation. Businesses are adopting food-grade materials and ingredients to comply with these regulations and to enhance their brand reputation.The food and beverages segment maintained its lead position during the forecast periodOn the basis of the end-use industry, the construction segment dominated the largest market share in 2022 contributing to around half of the global xanthan gum market revenue and held the major CAGR of 6.04% in 2032, due to the construction industry experiencing growth and increased activity globally. Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global xanthan gum market and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period due to the Asia Pacific region having experienced rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes, leading to increased demand for processed and convenience food. Applications of xanthan gum in enhancing texture, stability, and quality of these products have driven its demand. 