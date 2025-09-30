WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 20% CAGR | Data Center Robotics Market Reach USD 56 Billion by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global data center robotics market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $56 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 236 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31766 Driving FactorsThe advancement of smart data centers through robotic process automation and an increase in the adoption of data center services boost the growth of the global data center robotics market. However, an increase in security concerns of data center robotics and a lack of technical proficiency and awareness hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, an increase in the adoption of robotics, AI, ML, and IoT technologies by various end users presents new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.Market SegmentationThe global data center robotics industry is segmented on the basis ofcomponent, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is divided into hardware, software, and service. On the basis of enterprise size, it is segregated intolarge enterprise size and SMEs. On the basis of industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, healthcare, education, IT& telecom, real estate, government, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersMajor players operating in the data center robotics market industry include ABB, BMC Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., ConnectWise LLC,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NTT Communications, Siemens, and Rockwell Automation, Inc. These market players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the data center robotics industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31766 Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing half of the global data center robotics market, and is expected to maintain its leadership during the forecast period. The demand for data center robotics is growing in North America owing to a surge in the demand for RPA, IoT technology, and faster network accessibility. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period¸ owing to a rise in the adoption of data center robotic solutions in the region for various benefits such as ease of implementation, centralization of customer support, and increase in customer services such as order management and network inventory management.Based on component, the hardware segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global data center robotics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, as it provides secure and high-performance computing. However, the service segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2031, as it reduces time and costs associated with optimizing systems.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global data center robotics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, as more number of large enterprises are adopting robotic technology to protect all their infrastructures. However, the SMEs segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in adoption of cloud computing by SMEs in the past few years.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (236 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-center-robotics-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The data center robotics market was positively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, owing to the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and big data in data centers which helped organizations to improve various aspects such as perception, reasoning, learning, and problem-solving for detecting and predicting risks.● The presence of data centers is helping in the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic benefits include new avenues for automation of various processes through cloud adoption by deploying advanced technologies.● Moreover, data centers help in scaling business resources as per necessity, which saves infrastructure and operational costs.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 