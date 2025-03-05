Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,536 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Receives Presentation Of ‘Government Page’ Programme

Wed. 05 of March of 2025, 14:35h
WhatsApp Image 2025-03-05 at 13.59.43

Dili, 4 March 2025: The Government Spokesperson team, together with the media teams from the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Public Works, presented the first episode of the ‘Página do IX Governo Constitucional’ (‘Page of the IX Constitutional Government’) programme to the Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão. The session was attended by the Minister for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, and the Minister for Public Works, Samuel Marçal. WhatsApp Image 2025-03-05 at 13.59.42

‘Página do IX Governo Constitucional’ is an initiative promoted by the Minister for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, in his capacity as Government Spokesperson and in partnership with Rádio-Televisão Timor-Leste (RTTL). It also has the technical support of the media teams from the Prime Minister's Office, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Public Works. This programme aims to create a platform for direct communication between the government and citizens, promoting transparency and dialogue on the main government initiatives and priorities. WhatsApp Image 2025-03-05 at 13.59.44

The first episode will soon be broadcast on RTTL and on the government's official social networks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister Receives Presentation Of ‘Government Page’ Programme

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more