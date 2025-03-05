Prime Minister Receives Presentation Of ‘Government Page’ Programme

Wed. 05 of March of 2025, 14:35h

Dili, 4 March 2025: The Government Spokesperson team, together with the media teams from the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Public Works, presented the first episode of the ‘Página do IX Governo Constitucional’ (‘Page of the IX Constitutional Government’) programme to the Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão. The session was attended by the Minister for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, and the Minister for Public Works, Samuel Marçal.

‘Página do IX Governo Constitucional’ is an initiative promoted by the Minister for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, in his capacity as Government Spokesperson and in partnership with Rádio-Televisão Timor-Leste (RTTL). It also has the technical support of the media teams from the Prime Minister's Office, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Public Works. This programme aims to create a platform for direct communication between the government and citizens, promoting transparency and dialogue on the main government initiatives and priorities.

The first episode will soon be broadcast on RTTL and on the government's official social networks.