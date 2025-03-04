President Lai meets US Heritage Foundation founder Dr. Edwin Feulner

TAIWAN, March 4 - Details 2025-03-04 President Lai attends opening ceremony of GCTF Workshop on Whole-of-Society Resilience Building, Preparation, and Response On the morning of March 4, President Lai Ching-te attended the opening ceremony of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) Workshop on Whole-of-Society Resilience Building, Preparation, and Response. In remarks, President Lai stated that global challenges such as extreme weather, pandemics, and energy crises continue to emerge, and growing authoritarianism presents a grave threat to freedom-loving countries. These challenges have no borders, he said, and absolutely no single country can face them alone. The president said that as a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan is both willing and able to contribute even more to the democracy, peace, and prosperity of the world, and that the GCTF is an important platform where Taiwan can make those contributions by sharing its experiences with the rest of the world. President Lai indicated that Taiwan will join the forces of the central and local governments to enhance social resilience across the board, enhance disaster response capabilities in the community, and leverage its strengths to make contributions to the international community. He said that we are demonstrating to the world our determination to create an even more resilient Taiwan, and expressed hope to advance mutual assistance and exchanges with all the countries involved, so that we can together promote stability and prosperity around the world. A transcript of President Lai’s remarks follows: To begin, I would like to welcome more than 60 distinguished guests from 30 countries, as well as experts from Taiwan. You are all here for this GCTF workshop to discuss whole-of-society resilience building, preparation, and response. As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan is both willing and able to contribute even more to the democracy, peace, and prosperity of the world. The GCTF is an important platform where Taiwan can make those contributions by sharing its experiences with the rest of the world. I want to thank our full GCTF partners, the United States, Japan, Australia, and Canada. Over the past several years, we have worked with even more countries through this framework and have expanded our exchanges into even more fields. Together, we have met all kinds of new challenges. I am confident that as our cooperation grows stronger, so will our ability to promote global progress. Each of today’s guests is contributing a vital force in that regard. I extend my sincere thanks to you all. Global challenges such as extreme weather, pandemics, and energy crises continue to emerge. And growing authoritarianism presents a grave threat to freedom-loving countries. These challenges have no borders, and absolutely no single country can face them alone. Taiwan holds a key position on the first island chain, and stands at the very frontline of the defense of democracy. With this joint workshop, we are demonstrating to the world our determination to create an even more resilient Taiwan. We are also aiming to advance our mutual assistance and exchanges with all the countries involved, so that we can make our societies more resilient and together promote stability and prosperity around the world. Moving forward, we will continue advancing the following three initiatives: First, we will join the forces of the central and local governments to enhance social resilience across the board. Just last year, I established the Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience Committee at the Presidential Office. Civilian force training, strategic material preparation, and critical infrastructure operation and maintenance are all key discussion areas for our committee. These aim to enhance Taiwan’s resilience in national defense, economic livelihoods, disaster prevention, and democracy. They are also items on the agenda for this GCTF workshop. To cover all the bases, Taiwan must unite and cooperate as a team. Last year, our committee held the very first cross-sector tabletop exercise at the Presidential Office which included central and local government officials as well as civilian observers. We aim to test the government’s emergency response capabilities in high-intensity gray-zone operations and near-conflict situations. We will continue to hold exercises to help the central and local governments work together more efficiently, and strengthen Taiwan’s overall disaster response capabilities. Second is to enhance disaster response capabilities in the community. We fully understand that to build whole-of-society resilience, we must help people increase risk awareness, know how to respond to disasters, and develop abilities to help themselves, help one another, and work together. We are grateful to the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) for collaborating with the Taiwan Development Association for Disaster Medical Teams to host “Take Action” workshops around the country since 2021. A 2.0 version is already in practice, and continues to train the public in first aid skills. Director of the AIT Taipei Office Raymond Greene and I took part in a Take Action event in New Taipei City last year and personally saw the positive outcomes of the training. In addition to the Take Action workshops, the government is also providing Disaster Relief Volunteer training for ages 11 to 89, and is continuing to expand its target audience. We have also set up Taiwan Community Emergency Response Teams at key facilities nationwide, enhancing the ability of these important facilities to respond independently to disasters. Civilian training will continue to be refined and expanded so that members of the public can serve as important partners in government-led disaster prevention and relief. Third, we will leverage Taiwan’s strengths to make contributions to the international community. The inspiration for our Disaster Relief Volunteer training comes from a similar program run by The Nippon Care-Fit Education Institute in Japan. I am confident that through exchanges like this workshop, Taiwan and other countries can also inspire one another in many areas, and enhance whole-of-society resilience in multiple ways. Taiwan also excels in information and communications and advanced technology. We will set up even more robust cybersecurity systems, expand usage of emerging technologies, and improve the ways we maintain domestic security. We hope that by leveraging our capabilities and sharing our experiences, Taiwan can contribute even more to the international community. I want to welcome all our partners once again, and thank AIT for co-hosting this event. Let’s continue down the path of advancing global security and developing resilience together. Because together, we can travel farther, and we can travel longer. Also in attendance at the event were Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Deputy Representative Takaba Yo, Australian Office in Taipei Representative Robert Fergusson, and Canadian Trade Office in Taipei Executive Director Jim Nickel.

Details 2025-02-24 President Lai meets Japanese House of Representatives Member Tamaki Yuichiro On the afternoon of February 24, President Lai Ching-te met with Japanese House of Representatives Member Tamaki Yuichiro. In remarks, President Lai noted that Taiwan and Japan are important trading partners. The president expressed hope that, in addition to semiconductors, Taiwan and Japan can also bolster cooperation in the fields of hydrogen energy and drones and build non-red supply chains, thus creating economic win-win situations and maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and globally. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I would like to start by warmly welcoming Representative Tamaki on his first trip to Taiwan. Now is a key moment for the cooperative ties between Taiwan and Japan, and the fact that Representative Tamaki has chosen to take time out of his busy schedule to make this trip demonstrates his especially meaningful support for Taiwan. For this I want to express my deepest gratitude. At the beginning of this month, Japan and the United States held a summit meeting. In the post-summit joint leaders’ statement the government of Japan reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, opposed any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion, and expressed support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations. I would like to thank the government of Japan for these statements. Taiwan and Japan are both responsible members of the international community. I welcome an even firmer friendship between Japan and the US and hope to see cooperation among Taiwan, Japan, and the US become a solid force in consolidating peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. In addition to complex international conditions, we now also face the threat of China’s red supply chain. More and more countries are becoming increasingly concerned about such issues as economic security and supply chain resilience. As authoritarianism consolidates, democratic nations must also come closer in solidarity. Taiwan and Japan are important trading partners. I hope that, in addition to semiconductors, Taiwan and Japan can also bolster cooperation in the fields of hydrogen energy and drones, and that we can build non-red supply chains, thus creating economic win-win situations and maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and globally. Lastly, I would like once again to welcome Representative Tamaki to Taiwan and wish him a successful visit. I hope he departs Taiwan with a deep impression and that he will visit again. Representative Tamaki then delivered remarks, noting that this was his first visit to Taiwan and thanking President Lai and officials of the Taiwan government for their warm welcome. Pointing out that Taiwan-Japan ties are closer than ever thanks to the major efforts made on this front by President Lai since taking office, Representative Tamaki expressed his admiration and gratitude. Representative Tamaki pointed out that in a changing global landscape, Taiwan, Japan, and the Indo-Pacific region all face major changes, but he firmly believes that Taiwan-Japan relations will develop even further. Recalling President Lai’s previous remarks, the representative said that Japan and the US recently held a summit meeting that yielded important results. In the joint leaders’ statement, he noted, the two sides made a clear commitment regarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and firmly opposed any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion. Representative Tamaki said that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito did not win a majority in last year’s House of Representatives general elections, while the number of seats held by his own Democratic Party for the People quadrupled. This result, he said, has filled him with a feeling of great responsibility. Moving forward, he intends to continue promoting Taiwan-Japan cooperation and strengthening relations. Also in attendance at the meeting was Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.

Details 2025-02-21 President Lai meets Abe Akie, wife of late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo of Japan On the morning of February 21, President Lai Ching-te met with Abe Akie, the wife of late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo of Japan. In remarks, President Lai thanked Mrs. Abe for carrying on the legacy of former Prime Minister Abe, being a benevolent and determined force for regional peace and prosperity, and calling on all parties to continue to place attention on peace in the Taiwan Strait. The president stated that Taiwan will carry on the legacy and spirit of former President Lee Teng-hui and former Prime Minister Abe, safeguard the values of freedom and democracy, and deepen the Taiwan-Japan friendship. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: Last May, Mrs. Abe came to Taiwan to attend the inauguration ceremony for myself and Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, and we reminisced about the past here at the Presidential Office. I would like to warmly welcome her back today. I am also delighted to be meeting with all guests in attendance. Yesterday, Mrs. Abe and I attended the opening of the very first Halifax Taipei forum, for which Mrs. Abe also delivered a keynote speech earlier today. In her speech, she offered valuable input on global security and democratic development. I would like to thank Mrs. Abe for making this special trip to Taiwan to take part, showing her strong support for Taiwan. Former Prime Minister Abe pioneered the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and called on the international community to pay attention to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific. These have become common strategic goals of democratic countries around the world and will have a far-reaching influence over international developments and Taiwan’s security. They were important contributions that former Prime Minister Abe made in regard to the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region. Recently, current Prime Minister of Japan Ishiba Shigeru and United States President Donald Trump held a meeting and jointly reiterated the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as well as opposed unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion. They also expressed support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations. This shows that Prime Minister Ishiba is furthering the legacy of former Prime Minister Abe. We are very grateful for the former prime minister’s friendship toward Taiwan, and to Mrs. Abe for carrying on his legacy. Mrs. Abe is a benevolent and determined force for regional peace and prosperity, and has called on all parties at numerous public venues to continue to place attention on peace in the Taiwan Strait. Last December, for instance, she traveled at the invitation of President Trump and his wife to the US, where she addressed cross-strait issues and spoke up for Taiwan. We were deeply moved by this. As authoritarian states continue to expand, Taiwan will keep working alongside like-minded nations such as Japan and the US, as well as the European Union, to jointly contribute to regional and global peace and prosperity. I look forward to continued advancement of regional peace and prosperity with the help of Mrs. Abe’s efforts. Mrs. Abe will also be meeting with daughter of former President Lee and Lee Teng-hui Foundation Chairperson Annie Lee (李安妮) tomorrow. Former President Lee and former Prime Minister Abe were both fully devoted to promoting Taiwan-Japan relations. We will carry on their legacy and spirit, safeguard the values of freedom and democracy, and deepen the Taiwan-Japan friendship. In closing, I wish you all a smooth and successful visit. Mrs. Abe then delivered remarks, first expressing her sincere thanks to President Lai for taking the time to meet. She said that former Prime Minister Abe hailed from Yamaguchi Prefecture, and that accompanying her that day were House of Councillors Member Kitamura Tsuneo, Yamaguchi Prefecture Governor Muraoka Tsugumasa, Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly Deputy Speaker Shimata Noriaki, and many other important figures from Yamaguchi. If former Prime Minister Abe’s spirit could look upon this scene, she said, he would certainly be very pleased. Mrs. Abe recalled that when the former prime minister passed away, then-Vice President Lai traveled to their official residence to express his condolences and pay tribute. She said that she will never forget such a gesture of deep friendship, heartfelt condolences, and care. The year before last, she indicated, a memorial photo exhibition for former Prime Minister Abe was held in Taiwan, and many Taiwanese people from all walks of life came to view it. Last year, Mrs. Abe continued, she had the privilege of attending President Lai’s inauguration ceremony, where she met with many friends from Taiwan and personally felt the close and beautiful ties that Taiwan and Japan share. Mrs. Abe stated that she will carry out the wishes of former Prime Minister Abe and do her utmost to help raise Taiwan-Japan relations to new heights, saying that she looks forward to hearing the advice that President Lai and all those present have to offer. The delegation also included Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.

Details 2025-02-20 President Lai attends opening of 2025 Halifax Taipei forum On the afternoon of February 20, President Lai Ching-te attended the opening of the 2025 Halifax Taipei forum. In remarks, President Lai thanked the Halifax International Security Forum for their strong support for Taiwan, and for having chosen Taiwan as the first location outside North America to hold a forum. Noting that we face a complex global landscape, the president called on the international community to take action. He said that as authoritarianism consolidates, democratic nations must also come closer in solidarity, and called on the international community to create non-red global supply chains, as well as unite to usher in peace. President Lai emphasized that Taiwan will work toward maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and collaborate with democratic partners to form a global alliance for the AI chip industry and together greet a bright, new era. A transcript of President Lai’s remarks follows: To begin, I want to give a warm welcome to all the distinguished guests here at the very first Halifax Taipei forum. The Halifax International Security Forum, held every year in Canada, has been an important gathering for freedom-loving nations worldwide. I would like to thank Halifax and President [Peter] Van Praagh for their strong support for Taiwan. Every year since 2018, Taiwan has been invited to participate in the forum. Last year, former President Tsai Ing-wen was invited to speak, and this year, Halifax has chosen Taiwan as the first location outside North America to hold a forum. As President Van Praagh has said, “While the security challenges ahead are too big for any single country to solve alone, there is no challenge that can’t be met when the world’s democracies work together.” Today, we have world leaders and experts who traveled from afar to be here, showing that they value and support Taiwan. It demonstrates solidarity among democracies and the determination to take on challenges as one. I would like to express my gratitude and admiration to all of you for serving as defenders of freedom. At this very moment, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is still ongoing. Authoritarian regimes including China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran continue to consolidate. China is hurting economies around the world through its dumping practices. We face grave challenges to global economic order, democracy, freedom, peace, and stability. Taiwan holds a key position on the first island chain, directly facing an authoritarian threat. But we will not be intimidated. We will stand firm and safeguard our national sovereignty, maintain our free and democratic way of life, and uphold peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan cherishes peace, but we also have no delusions about peace. We will uphold the spirit of peace through strength, using concrete actions to build a stronger Taiwan and bolster the free and democratic community. I sincerely thank the international community for continuing to attach importance to the situation in the Taiwan Strait. Recently, US President Donald Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru issued a joint leaders’ statement expressing their firm support for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and for Taiwan’s participation in international affairs. As we face a complex global landscape, I call on the international community to take the following actions: First, as authoritarianism consolidates, democratic nations must also come closer in solidarity. Just a few days ago, the top diplomats of the US, Japan, and South Korea held talks, underlining the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They also conveyed their stance against “any effort to destabilize democratic institutions, economic independence, and global security.” On these issues, Taiwan will also continue to contribute its utmost. I recently announced that we will prioritize special budget allocations to ensure that our defense budget exceeds 3 percent of GDP. Soon after I assumed office last year, I formed the Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience Committee at the Presidential Office. This committee aims to combine the strengths of government and civil society to enhance our resilience in national defense, economic livelihoods, disaster prevention, and democracy. We will also deepen our strategic partnerships in the democratic community to mutually increase defense resilience, demonstrate deterrence, and achieve our goal of peace throughout the world. Second, let’s create non-red global supply chains. For the democratic community to deter the expansion of authoritarianism, it must have strong technological capabilities. These can serve as the backbone of national defense, promote industrial development, and enhance economic resilience. So, in addressing China’s red supply chain and the impact of its dumping, Taiwan is willing and able to work with global democracies to maintain the technological strengths among our partners and build resilient non-red supply chains. As a major semiconductor manufacturing nation, Taiwan will introduce an initiative on semiconductor supply chain partnerships for global democracies. We will collaborate with our democratic partners to form a global alliance for the AI chip industry and establish democratic supply chains for industries connected to high-end chips. The achievements of today’s semiconductor industry in Taiwan can be attributed to our collective efforts. Government, industry, academia, and research institutions had to overcome various challenges over the last 50 years for us to secure this position. We hope Taiwan can serve as a base for linking the capabilities of our democratic partners so that each can play a suitable role in the semiconductor industry chain and develop its own strengths, deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation in technology. This benefits all of us. Moreover, it allows us to further enhance deterrence and maintain global security. Third, let’s unite to usher in peace. China has not stopped intimidating Taiwan politically and militarily. Last year, China launched several large-scale military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. Its escalation of gray-zone aggression now poses a grave threat to the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will maintain the status quo. We will not seek conflict. Rather, we are willing to engage in dialogue with China, under the principles of parity and dignity, and work toward maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. As the agenda of this forum suggests, democracy and freedom create more than just opportunities; they also bring resilience, justice, partnerships, and security. Taiwan will continue working alongside its democratic partners to greet a bright, new era. Once again, a warm welcome to all of you. I wish this forum every success. Thank you. Also in attendance at the event were Mrs. Abe Akie, wife of the late former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo of Japan, and Halifax International Security Forum President Van Praagh.

Details 2025-02-18 President Lai meets British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group delegation On the morning of February 18, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG). In remarks, President Lai thanked the delegation members, the Parliament of the United Kingdom, and the UK government for continuing to demonstrate support for Taiwan through a variety of means. He also stated that Taiwan-UK relations have advanced significantly in recent years, noting that the Taiwan-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) is the first institutionalized economic and trade framework signed between Taiwan and any European country. The president said he looks forward to continuing to deepen Taiwan-UK relations and jointly maintaining regional and global peace and stability, and indicated that together, we can create win-win developments for both Taiwan and the UK and Taiwan and European nations. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: This is the first UK parliamentary delegation of the current session to visit Taiwan. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I extend my sincerest welcome to you all. APPG Chair Sarah Champion visited Taiwan last May to attend the inauguration ceremony of myself and Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao. In July, she also attended the annual summit of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), which was held in Taipei. I am delighted that we are meeting once again. Taiwan-UK relations have advanced significantly in recent years. I would especially like to thank our distinguished guests, as well as the UK Parliament and government, for continuing to demonstrate support for Taiwan through a variety of means. For example, the House of Commons held a debate on Taiwan’s international status last November. After the debate, a motion was unanimously passed affirming that United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758 does not mention Taiwan. Responding to the motion, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Catherine West stated that the UK opposes any attempt to broaden the interpretation of the resolution to rewrite history. This highlighted concrete progress in Taiwan-UK bilateral relations. I would also like to thank the UK Parliament and government for openly opposing on multiple occasions any unilateral change to the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, and for emphasizing that the security of the Indo-Pacific and transatlantic regions is closely intertwined. We look forward to continuing to deepen Taiwan-UK relations and jointly maintaining regional and global peace and stability. Together, we can create win-win developments for both Taiwan and the UK and Taiwan and European nations. For example, the Taiwan-UK ETP is the first institutionalized economic and trade framework signed between Taiwan and any European country. We hope to swiftly conclude negotiations on signing sub-arrangements on investment, digital trade, and energy and net-zero transition. This will facilitate even more exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and the UK. We also hope that the UK will continue to support Taiwan’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Together, we can build even more resilient global supply chains and further contribute to global prosperity and development. I believe that this visit adds to a strong and solid foundation for future Taiwan-UK cooperation. Thank you once again for backing Taiwan. I wish you a fruitful and successful visit. Chair Champion then delivered remarks, thanking President Lai for his warm welcome and for the hospitality he has shown to her and the delegation, and thanking Taiwan’s excellent team of officials for their care and attention. Chair Champion expressed that she thinks the IPAC conference held in Taiwan at the end of July last year was very significant, with legislators from 23 countries coming to show support for Taiwan, adding that that is something they have built on since the conference. She stated that she is also very proud that the UK Parliament supported the motion which made very clear that UNGA Resolution 2758 is specific to China and only to China, expressing that it was important and powerful that they recognize that. The chair went on to say that after the UK’s general election, more than half of the members of parliament are now new. She said she is very proud that there are new MPs as part of the delegation, and that she hopes it gives President Lai reassurance that their commitment to Taiwan is still there. Chair Champion emphasized that the all-party group is important because it is indeed all-party, and that they work together for their common interests, stating that the common interest for the UK and for the world is to maintain Taiwan’s sovereignty. She also noted that the United States has now come out very much in support of Taiwan, which she said she hopes encourages other countries around the world to do the same. Chair Champion said that the UK will be going into the 27th trade negotiation with Taiwan, and that they hope the partnership that develops is very fruitful. The chair closed by saying that it is wonderful for the delegation to be meeting President Lai, as well as legislators and ministers, and to be understanding more about the culture of Taiwan so that they can build a deeper, longer-lasting friendship. The delegation also included Lord Purvis of Tweed of the House of Lords and Members of Parliament Ben Spencer, Helena Dollimore, Noah Law, and David Reed. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Political and Communications Director at the British Office in Taipei Natasha Harrington.