Aerendir Mobile Gains Momentum at Mobile World Congress 2025 Showcasing Neurotechnology Enabled Smartphone

Following Positive Reception, Aerendir Mobile Strengthens Position as a Leader in Privacy, Security, and Safety Focused Mobile Biometrics at MWC in Barcelona.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, Aerendir Mobile previews their upcoming mobile launch alongside Reeder and Jolla, called Aura. Aura integrates biometric neurotechnology and fully cloudless AI directly into mobile devices.Following their debut at the Showstoppers pre-event with over 800 media professionals in attendance, Aura receives significant interest, particularly for its integration of Aerendir’s novel NeuroPrintauthentication technology.The frictionless authentication—enabled simply by holding the device—reportedly stands out as an innovation beyond traditional biometrics. Analysts highlight the significance of NeuroPrint, recognizing its resistance to hacking as a breakthrough in user security and its privacy-first design as a game-changer for mobile authentication.Responses to live demos of the neurotechnology-equipped smartphone solidify Aura’s position as an emerging leader mobile security.About Aura’s Innovative TechnologyAura uses Aerendir’s NeuroPrinttechnology, a live physiological biometric authentication that detects micro-vibrational patterns in the user’s hand. NeuroPrintauthentication shields the user by offering greater privacy, security, and safety. Neural signals exhibit patterns resistant to replication or spoofing, and data is encrypted with the user's bio-crypto key.Furthermore, authentication is cloudless and on-device, making it impervious to bad actors and data breaches. Aura replaces the Cloud with The Mist™ to create a local ecosystem of connected devices.When to Expect AuraAerendir and Reeder presented Aura at MWC 2025 in Barcelona. Aura’s collaboration team also plan to attend MWC in Las Vegas later this year.See Aerendir present Aura at MWC in Las Vegas later this year. Aura is arranged to launch Summer 2025. Learn more at auramobile.ai About Aura’s FoundersAerendir MobileAerendir Mobile is a pioneer in mobile neurotechnology, offering NeuroPrint, a cutting-edge authentication solution that prioritizes security and privacy. By leveraging neurotechnology for on-device verification, Aerendir eliminates the need for cloud-based storage, ensuring users retain full control over their data. Its innovations enhance privacy, security, and convenience across mobile and IoT applications, revolutionizing how users interact with devices.ReederReeder is more than a technology company; it is a relentless pursuit of progress. Focused on enhancing productivity, connectivity, and convenience, Reeder develops high-performance devices that seamlessly integrate into modern life. Every challenge overcome and every innovation brought to life fuels Reeder’s passion for creation.

