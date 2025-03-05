Carrfour Supportive Housing Celebrates Grand Opening of Southwest Hammocks

Former HUD Secretary Sean Donovan speaks at the grand opening of Southwest Hammocks. Carrfour Supportive Housing's Southwest Hammocks apartments in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Southwest Hammocks Lobby

Former U.S. HUD Secretary Sean Donovan Joins in Honoring Milestone for Supportive Housing in Florida

This is more than just housing—it is a place where individuals with mental health challenges can rebuild their lives with dignity and support.” — Stephanie Berman-Eisenberg

PEMBROKE PINES,, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carrfour Supportive Housing proudly celebrated the grand opening of Southwest Hammocks, a groundbreaking supportive housing community providing 100 permanent housing units designed specifically for adults living with severe and persistent mental health challenges. The grand opening event was honored by the presence of Sean Donovan, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, alongside local government officials, community leaders, and key stakeholders committed to expanding housing solutions for vulnerable populations.Located on the Howard Forman Health Campus in Pembroke Pines, Southwest Hammocks represents an innovative, recovery-oriented housing model that integrates comprehensive on-site mental health and wellness services. Developed in collaboration with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Broward Behavioral Health Coalition (BBHC), Foot Print to Success Clubhouse, and South Florida Wellness Network, the community offers a holistic, full-service approach to stable and independent living for residents facing complex behavioral health challenges​.“This is more than just housing—it is a place where individuals with mental health challenges can rebuild their lives with dignity and support,” said Stephanie Berman-Eisenberg, President and CEO of Carrfour Supportive Housing. “With Southwest Hammocks, we are not only providing shelter but ensuring residents have access to the services, community integration, and employment opportunities they need to achieve self-sufficiency and long-term stability.”A National Model for Supportive Housing and Mental Health CareSouthwest Hammocks is designed to break the cycle of homelessness, hospitalization, and institutionalization that many adults with severe mental illnesses experience. The community features:✅ On-Site Support Services: Intensive case management, peer support, life skills training, and behavioral health care provided through a network of dedicated partners.✅ Employment and Vocational Support: The Foot Print to Success Clubhouse offers a work-based recovery program, supported employment, and GED training, allowing residents to gain financial independence.✅ Holistic Health and Wellness Programs: Through partnerships with NAMI and South Florida Wellness, residents have access to wellness workshops, meditation, art therapy, and the InShape wellness program, which promotes nutrition, exercise, and mindfulness​.✅ Community Integration Focus: The community fosters a sense of belonging by connecting residents to local resources, activities, and support groups.A Commitment to Ending Homelessness Through InnovationCarrfour Supportive Housing, Florida’s largest nonprofit provider of permanent supportive housing, has been a leader in housing-first solutions since 1993. With a 95% success rate in maintaining housing stability across its communities, Carrfour is committed to expanding resources for individuals experiencing homelessness and mental health challenges​.“Today is a celebration of what is possible when we prioritize housing as healthcare,” said former HUD Secretary Sean Donovan. “Southwest Hammocks is a national model for integrating housing with essential mental health services, and I commend Carrfour and its partners for their commitment to creating pathways out of homelessness.”About Carrfour Supportive HousingCarrfour Supportive Housing was founded by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce with the sole purpose of ending homelessness. As a developer, operator, and service provider, Carrfour has created over 2,500 units of affordable and supportive housing, offering residents stability, wellness, and self-sufficiency.For more information about Carrfour Supportive Housing and Southwest Hammocks, visit www.carrfour.org

Carrfour Supportive Housing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.