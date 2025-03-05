Multi-access Edge Computing Market Growing with 43.6% CAGR Reach USD 102 Billion Globally by 2032

Multi-access Edge Computing Market

5G network rollout drives the growth of the global multi-access edge computing market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢-𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $2.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $102 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 43.6% from 2023 to 2032. Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) is a rapidly evolving and disruptive technological market whose goal is to move networking, storage, and processing power closer to the network edge. MEC creates a distributed computing environment by enabling real-time, low-latency data processing and services. The convergence of cloud computing and telecommunications technologies to enable quicker and more effective data processing at network edges defines this sector. As a revolutionary change in data processing and service delivery, MEC is a vital market for facilitating the subsequent wave of digital transformation in various industries. It provides new options for enterprises and technology providers while bringing processing power closer to the point of demand, enabling a wide range of real-time, low-latency, and data-intensive applications.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 312 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06954 Surge in 5G network rollout drive the market growth. In addition, rise in adoption of IoT primarily drive the growth of the market. However, infrastructure costs and deployment challenges and concerns about security and privacy are primarily is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.By end user, the IT and telecom segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the global multi-access edge computing market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to offer an economical and effective means of establishing connections and developing engagement with a wide-ranging audience. However, the automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing the growing deployment of autonomous driving technology and the integration of cutting-edge technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are significant advancements.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LPJuniper Networks, Inc.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.Adlink Technology Inc.IBMIntel CorporationAdvantech Co., Ltd.Vapor Io.NokiaSagunaThe report analyzes these key players in the global multi-access edge computing market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A06954 By component, the software segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly half of the global multi-access edge computing market revenue, owing to the effective use of edge computing resources, improves application performance, and helps in providing end users with high-bandwidth, low-latency services propels the market growth significantly. The services segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 46.0% during the forecast period, owing to improve operational efficiency, develop all new applications, and provide end consumers with quicker, more customized services in a variety of industries, such as manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, and healthcare.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06954 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding more than one-third of the global multi-access edge computing market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the growing need for applications requiring extremely low latency and real-time data processing is crucial for sectors like autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) aiding the growth of the multi-access edge computing market. By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding more than one-third of the global multi-access edge computing market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the growing need for applications requiring extremely low latency and real-time data processing is crucial for sectors like autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) aiding the growth of the multi-access edge computing market. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 48.0% during the forecast period, owing to the growing use of 5G technology as well as the rapid growth of IoT devices and applications which is expected to fuel the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

