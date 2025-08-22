WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Growing at 21.1% CAGR | Mobile Security Market Reach USD 22.1 Billion by 2030 Globally," The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global mobile security market was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/625 The main purpose of mobile security is to protect the confidentiality of the data stored in mobile phones and to enhance the integrity of the mobile devices. In addition, numerous benefits provided by mobile security application, such as protecting data against malwares and cyber-attacks and providing access of data from remote location are the major factors for the mobile security market growth.Furthermore, increase in online mobile payment and rise in security need due to rise in adoption of BYOD in workplaces are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. In addition, surge in need to provide protection to video streaming content fuels the growth of the mobile security market. Furthermore, high cost of mobile security solution and complexity in designing embedded security solution hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in usage of machine learning and artificial intelligence in mobile security application is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the mobile security market size.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-security-market/purchase-options Segment Review:The global mobile security market is segmented on the basis of operating system, end user, enterprise solution type, organization size and industry vertical. In terms of operating system, the market is divided into android, iOS and others. By end user, it is bifurcated into enterprises and individuals. In terms of enterprise solution type, it is segmented into authentication, mobile application security, mobile data protection, and others. As per organization size the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Based on industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, government & defense and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬Apple Inc.Broadcom Inc.BlackBerry LimitedGoogle LLCCitrix Systems, Inc.Mobileiron, Inc.International Business Machine CorporationSamsung Electronics Co. Ltd.Microsoft CorporationVMware, Inc.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞By region, the global mobile security industry across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to adoption of mobile technologies and societal trends. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase use and reliance on mobile devices and surge in BTOD trends.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭By operating system, the android segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global mobile security market, as android is the most adaptive operating system because of the efficient working and application appearance in the smartphone and tablets market. However, the others segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period, as operating system offers security multitasking and supports specialized input devices.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏By end user, the individuals segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030, as the security solutions provided for individual use allow to restore data to any subsequent device, regardless of operating system. However, the enterprises segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global mobile security market, as enterprise users demand security solutions that ensure the security of each document and data file whilst allowing users to remain productive and collaborative in much-secured way.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/625 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲By operating system, the android segment accounted for the largest mobile security market share in 2020.Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.By end user, the enterprises segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. Other Trending Reports: Contact:
David Correa
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

