Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 06, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 06, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Manchester Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Allen
|Village of Beaverdam
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Brown
|Brown County Schools Benefits Consortium
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Orange City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Flex High School of Cleveland, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Defiance
|Northeastern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Erie
|Huron Erie School Employee Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie Huron Ottawa Vocational Education (EHOVE) Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Central High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|South-Western City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Winton Woods City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Eastern Ohio Correction Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Tri-State STEM+M School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Avon Lake Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|University of Toledo
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Maumee City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Medina County Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Morrow
|Congress Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Peru Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Canton Harbor High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Portage Lakes Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Van Wert
|Lincolnview Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies.
