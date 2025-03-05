Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 06, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 06, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Manchester Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Allen Village of Beaverdam

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Brown Brown County Schools Benefits Consortium

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Orange City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Flex High School of Cleveland, Inc.

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Defiance Northeastern Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Erie Huron Erie School Employee Association

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Huron Ottawa Vocational Education (EHOVE) Career Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Central High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

South-Western City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Hamilton Winton Woods City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Eastern Ohio Correction Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lawrence Tri-State STEM+M School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Avon Lake Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas University of Toledo

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Maumee City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Medina County Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Morrow Congress Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Peru Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Canton Harbor High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Portage Lakes Career Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Van Wert Lincolnview Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit