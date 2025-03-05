Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 06, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 06, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Manchester Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Allen Village of Beaverdam
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Brown Brown County Schools Benefits Consortium
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Orange City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Flex High School of Cleveland, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Defiance Northeastern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Erie Huron Erie School Employee Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Huron Ottawa Vocational Education (EHOVE) Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Central High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
South-Western City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Winton Woods City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Eastern Ohio Correction Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lawrence Tri-State STEM+M School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Avon Lake Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas University of Toledo
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Maumee City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Medina County Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Morrow Congress Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Peru Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Canton Harbor High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Portage Lakes Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Van Wert Lincolnview Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

