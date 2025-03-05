Fortune Magazine Ranks New College of Florida’s Master's in Applied Data Science Among Nation’s Top Programs

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fortune Magazine has ranked New College of Florida’s Master’s in Applied Data Science program eighth in its 2025 rankings—its highest placement since the program’s inception. This marks the third time in four years that New College has appeared on the prestigious list and the first time it has landed in the top 10.“This recognition is a testament to our commitment to attracting top graduate students and faculty in one of the fastest-growing fields in today’s economy,” said New College President Richard Corcoran. “Being the only Florida university on Fortune’s list is an incredible honor and underscores the leadership and excellence of our data science program.”Students in the Applied Data Science master’s program complete three semesters on campus in small, close-knit cohorts, learning from faculty with both industry and academic expertise. The program culminates in a full-time internship during the final semester, with industry partners spanning banking, insurance, consulting, nonprofit organizations, and state and federal agencies.“The success of our alumni and this top-10 ranking are proof of the high-caliber education students receive at New College,” said Prof. Bernhard Klingenberg, Director of the Applied Data Science Program.Among a list dominated by large flagship public universities and private engineering schools, New College stands out as a small institution offering one of the most affordable programs. Florida residents can complete the 21-month program for less than $18,000—making it one of the most cost-effective options on Fortune’s list, where it was also ranked 11th for affordability.Enrollment for the Master’s in Applied Data Science program is now open for Fall 2025. To learn more about the program, visit ncf.edu/grad-applied-data-science or follow it on LinkedIn About New College of FloridaFounded in Sarasota in 1960, New College of Florida is the Honors College of Florida and was named the No. 1 Public Liberal Arts College by Washington Monthly in 2024. New College provides students with highly individualized education, undergraduate research opportunities, and career preparation experiences to foster success in their chosen fields.The college offers more than 50 undergraduate majors in arts, humanities, and sciences, as well as master’s degree programs in applied data science and marine mammal science. New College is also home to intercollegiate athletics competing in the NAIA.

