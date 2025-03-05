‘The Budgetnista’ Premiers New Show on PBS: ‘Get Good with Money with Tiffany Aliche’

The New York Times Bestselling Author Brings Her Mission Mainstream in Her Own PBS Show Out Now

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Times, Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author Tiffany Aliche — the inspiring and savvy “Budgetnista” — presents a ten-step plan for finding peace, safety, and harmony with money, no matter how big or small the goal and no matter how rocky the market might be. This new special for PBS introduces the powerful concept of building wealth through financial wholeness: a realistic, achievable, and energizing alternative to get-rich-quick and over-complicated money management systems. GET GOOD WITH MONEY WITH TIFFANY ALICHE is part of special programming that premiered on PBS stations on February 28, 2025 ( check local listings ) and will be available for streaming with PBS Passport . The show will air on up to 330 PBS stations and 50 million households.An invaluable guide to cultivating good financial habits and making your money work for you, GET GOOD WITH MONEY is crystal clear on the short-term actions that lead to long-term goals, helping viewers build a solid foundation for their life (and legacy) that’s rich in every way.Tiffany "The Budgetnista" Aliche is a personal financial educator and author of The New York Times best seller, Get Good with Money. Through her Live Richer Movement, she's helped over two million women save, manage, and pay off hundreds of millions of dollars.A former teacher for ten years with a Master's degree in Education, Tiffany was instrumental in getting The Budgetnista Law (A1414) passed in January 2019, making financial education mandatory for middle school students in her home state of New Jersey.The Budgetnista is an NAACP nominee, and the first Black woman to have a solo cover of Money Magazine. She also co-hosted the Webby Award-winning podcast, Brown Ambition, for nine years. Tiffany has been featured on Good Morning America, The TODAY Show, TIME, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Essence, CNBC, CNN, among others.Tiffany is excitedly taking interviews to discuss how the show is continuing her mission of making financial literacy accessible.# # #PREVIEW CLIP: HERE WEBSITE: TheBudgetnista.com | INSTAGRAM: @TheBudgetnistaPR CONTACT: Tracy@TheBudgetnista.com | 908.303.0726

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.