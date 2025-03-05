NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Announces Return of Popular Missions with "2024 Special Mission Grand Revival Festival"

The festival, starting March 27th, comprises Part 4 of the 6th anniversary celebrations of the ninja attraction at anime park ‘Nijigen no Mori’

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park "Nijigen no Mori", located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, has announced that its popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will host a series of events to celebrate its 6th anniversary. As the fourth installment of the anniversary celebrations, two special missions held at Shinobi-Zato in 2024 — "Hana-akari no Denrei" ("Message of the Brilliant Evening Cherry Blossoms") and "Seiran no Yuai" ("Fraternity of the Verdant Winds") — will return for a limited time from Thursday, March 27th to Saturday, May 31st. Visitors who complete both special missions will receive an exclusive original bromide character card as a special reward.

These original Shinobi-Zato missions offer unique stories, including the love story of Sasuke and Sakura as a married couple, and an untold tale of Naruto and Sasuke’s friendship from their time in Team 7, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the world of ninja and shinobi.

■Overview: "2024 Special Mission Grand Revival Festival"

Event Period: March 27th (Thursday) – May 31st (Saturday) 2025

Contents: Two past special missions, "Hana-akari no Denrei" ("Message of the Brilliant Evening Cherry Blossoms") and "Seiran no Yuai" ("Fraternity of the Verdant Winds"), will return for a limited time. Visitors who complete both special missions will receive an exclusive original bromide character card as a special reward.

Location: NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato within Nijigen no Mori

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Fee: ¥1,500 each (tax included). Separate admission ticket required.

Admission Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/duOraKkAKT/

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.