Inspiring change in Iraq, one girl at a time

In the lead up to International Women's Day , we shine a spotlight on UN Volunteers around the globe who contribute to Sustainable Development Goal 5—gender equality. Among them are volunteers with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) supporting girls and young women across Iraq with new skills and opportunities. These volunteers serve under a common goal—opening doors for the next generation so girls have the tools and confidence to succeed.

Seven of the nine UN Volunteers who serve with UNICEF in Iraq are women. Their roles include Communications, Human Resources, Resource Mobilization, and Youth Engagement. Four of these women are part of Young Arab Women Talents initiative. Started in 2022, this partnership between UNICEF and UNV creates leadership opportunities for young women in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Daniah Al-Najafi is a UN Volunteer Youth Engagement Officer under this initiative. She supports girls in building cutting-edge skills by connecting them to programmes such as U-Report and Learning Passport. And by joining, girls are able to acquire digital skills, find suitable platforms to speak up and take on more proactive roles in their communities.

"I empower young people—especially girls—through digital engagement, leadership programmes, and advocacy," shares Daniah. She teams up with youth groups, the local government and communities to bring this all to fruition.

Daniah Al-Najafi, UN Volunteer serving as Youth Engagement Officer with UNICEF in Baghdad. ©UNV, 2025

Another UN Volunteer, Shahad Butrus Bulbul is a Communication Officer. Her work centers on storytelling through which she brings the needs and aspirations of girls in education, health, and protection to the fore.

My work amplifies the voices of girls, challenges stereotypes, and helps create opportunities for them to lead change in their communities.” Shahad Butrus Bulbul, UN Volunteer Communications Officer with UNICEF.

Shahad Butrus Bulbul, UN Volunteer Communication Officer with UNICEF in Erbil. ©UNV, 2023

Young women volunteers are bridging the gap between Iraqi communities and UNICEF programmes, and empowering girls by being role models. Their presence strengthens advocacy, fosters trust, and ensures that every young woman and girl has the opportunity to thrive.” Israa Al-Juboori, UNICEF’s Youth and Adolescent Development Specialist.



UN Volunteers inspire change on the ground, one girl at a time. As International Women’s Day approaches, their message gives motivation to many. “Every girl deserves the chance to learn, lead, and shape her future,” says Daniah aspiring for girls to have their voices heard, skills valued, and their dreams with no limits. “I call for us all to break those barriers, stand strong, and build a world where every woman and girl has the chance to dream big and live fully,” concludes Shahad.