PeakNIL Introduces LA Rams Running Back and Michigan Star Blake Corum as Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer

Blake Corum joins PeakNIL

Blake Corum, national champ & LA Rams RB, joins PeakNIL as Co-Founder & CSO, revolutionizing NIL and empowering athletes.

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PeakNIL Technologies, Inc. is proud to announce that Blake Corum , the standout running back from the University of Michigan—where he won a national championship—and current running back for the Los Angeles Rams, has joined the company’s executive team as Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).Corum’s addition to PeakNIL Technologies, Inc. marks a significant step forward for the NIL-focused platform, which helps student-athletes and professionals navigate the fast-evolving landscape of monetizing their name, image, and likeness. He joins Chief Executive Officer Gregory D. Jackson and Chief Revenue Officer Brian Siegrist as a fellow co-founder, bringing firsthand experience and a fresh perspective on both collegiate and professional athletics.“Football is my passion, but giving back is my purpose. The game drives me, but my true legacy is built off the field – through the lives I touch, the communities I uplift, and the difference I make. More than an athlete, I strive to be a leader, a role model, and a force for good.” Corum shared.“Having Blake Corum on our team is a game-changer,” said Gregory D. Jackson, CEO of PeakNIL. “His track record of excellence on the field and his passion for empowering athletes align perfectly with our mission to transform how athletes build and capitalize on their personal brands.”Athlete-Centric Strategy and VisionFrom his time at the University of Michigan—where he distinguished himself as a dynamic playmaker and national champion—to his professional career with the LA Rams, Corum has consistently demonstrated leadership, dedication, and a commitment to giving back to the community. As Chief Strategy Officer, he will play a pivotal role in:- Advising Platform DevelopmentLeveraging his personal experiences to ensure the platform meets the needs of athletes at both the collegiate and professional levels.- Expanding Market ReachProviding strategic insights on brand partnerships and revenue opportunities in alignment with the evolving NIL landscape.- Championing Athlete EmpowermentAdvocating for policies and programs that promote athlete wellbeing, compliance, and positive community impact.In addition to a strong leadership team, PeakNIL boasts a diverse group of investors from across the United States representing sports, technology, finance, and entertainment. This broad base of expertise underscores the company’s commitment to delivering innovative, robust solutions that address the multifaceted challenges athletes face in the modern NIL era.About PeakNIL Technologies, Inc.PeakNIL Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Woodland Hills, California, is dedicated to revolutionizing how athletes leverage and maximize their name, image, and likeness. Co-founded by CEO Gregory D. Jackson, CRO Brian Siegrist, and CSO Blake Corum, PeakNIL provides a cutting-edge platform supported by comprehensive advisory services, streamlined deal management, and a powerful network of brand and community partnerships. Through meaningful collaborations and unwavering athlete support, PeakNIL is setting a new standard for NIL engagement across collegiate and professional sports.For more information or media inquiries, please visit www.PeakNIL.com or email press@peaknil.com.

