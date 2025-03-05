When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 04, 2025 FDA Publish Date: March 04, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared sulfites Company Name: U.S. Trading Company Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

(March 3, 2025) U.S. Trading Company of Hayward, CA is recalling Joy Luck Brand Lily Flowers because it may contain undeclared SULFITES. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The lily flowers were distributed to retailers Nationwide.

The lily flowers are individually packed in plastic packaging. Below is the product being recalled:

Brand Product Name Size UPC Joy Luck Dried Lily Flowers 2.5oz 721557511008

The recall was initiated after Florida Dept of Agriculture and Consumer Services collected a sample of the lily flowers. It was discovered that lily flowers containing sulfites were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfites

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with a sulfite allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact U.S. Trading Company at 510-781-1818 Monday thru Friday between 8:00am - 4:30pm PST.