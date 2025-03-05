Madison County Man Faces Charges of Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Adults

MADISON COUNTY – A Jackson businessman has been indicted and arrested, following a joint investigation by special agents with the TBI Medicaid Fraud Control Division, the U.S. Marshals Service, and investigators with the Jackson Police Department.

In July 2024, following a referral from Adult Protect Services, authorities began investigating allegations of financial exploitation of vulnerable adults who were in the care of a Jackson homecare facility. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that the owner of the company, Antonio Juan White, was responsible for taking unauthorized life insurance policies out on dozens of persons in his care, listing himself as the beneficiary.

On March 3, 2025, the Madison County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Antonio White (DOB 06/29/1979) with 35 counts of Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult. White was arrested in Jackson on March 4th and booked into the Madison County Jail.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $10,782,912 for federal Fiscal Year 2024-2025. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,594,302 for Fiscal Year 2024-2025, is funded by the State of Tennessee.