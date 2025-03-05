Workshops for CDBG, ESG & HOPWA activities

Published on March 04, 2025

The City of Miami’s Department of Housing & Community Development invites non-profit public service agencies and HIV/AIDS service providers to attend the Proposal Workshops to be held this February, for assistance with submitting a Request for Proposal (RFP) via ZoomGrantsTM for those applicants seeking Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), and/or Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) funds for Fiscal Year 2025-2026 (51st Year) and Fiscal Year 2026-2027 (52nd Year).

Two (2) different RFPs were issued on Monday, February 3, 2025, and their submission deadline has been extended until Monday, March 24, 2025, midnight. Two additional workshops will be held in March to address the CDBG/ESG RFP as listed in the schedule below.