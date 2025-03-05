As part of AHA Advocacy Day, hospital leaders urge Congress to protect patient access to care

More than 150 hospital and health system leaders March 4 participated in an AHA Advocacy Day briefing in Washington, D.C., to get the latest updates on key issues before meeting with lawmakers and their staff on Capitol Hill. During the briefing, AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack, AHA Executive Vice President Stacey Hughes and other AHA leaders discussed the latest on the budget negotiations — both to fund the federal government past March 14 and Republicans’ efforts to pass legislation implementing President Trump’s agenda through reconciliation. About 100 hospital leaders also participated in the briefing virtually.

AHA leaders discussed the importance of urging Congress to address several health care provisions that expire at the end of March, including preventing Medicaid disproportionate share hospital payment cuts; extending enhanced low-volume adjustment and Medicare-dependent hospital programs; and extending telehealth and hospital-at-home waivers. They also provided updates and shared resources that hospital leaders could use as part of their advocacy efforts to urge lawmakers to prevent significant cuts to the Medicaid program that would jeopardize access to the 24/7 care and services that hospitals provide; reject additional so-called site-neutral payment reductions; and extend enhanced premium tax credits to ensure millions of Americans can continue to access health insurance.

“With so much at stake in the coming weeks and months, it is vital that we continue to face health care’s challenges together speaking as one voice to protect the blue and white ‘H’ that is a beacon of health, healing and hope in every community across the nation,” Pollack said.

AHA members can visit AHA’s website for resources and tools that can assist with their advocacy efforts.