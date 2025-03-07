Introducing the Inaugural Class of BIG Scholars

The inaugural class of BIG Scholars

Programme provides all needed funding, holistic support for students who demonstrate excellence in maths & science to earn degrees at top global universities.

UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inaugural Cohort of 31 Backing Ingenuity for Growth (BIG) Scholars have now begun their studies at some of the world’s best universities. These exceptional young people have won medals at international maths and science Olympiads – the best known predictor of who will advance the knowledge frontier.Global Talent Fund co-founders Ruchir Agarwal and Patrick Gaule said:“The BIG Scholars are among the world’s very best maths and science minds. They are also inventors, dancers and poets. Above all, they are problem-solvers bursting with talent and ideas. Now, the Global Talent Fund and our partners are getting them a world-class education to unlock their full potential.Previous Olympiad medallists created the artificial intelligence that has wowed the world, and their work has driven substantial economic, scientific and technological progress. We are proud to support the next generation of young Einsteins, Ramanujans and Curies – and excited to introduce this group of scholars to the world. We can’t wait to see what they create.”Mara Iohana Zaharia, a BIG Scholar from Romania, said, “I’m having an amazing first year studying mathematics, especially abstract algebra, at Trinity College, Cambridge. It’s great to be part of the Global Talent Fund community, and I couldn’t have come here without their support.”“I am so grateful to have been awarded a BIG scholarship,” said Gvozden Lapcevic, a BIG Scholar from Serbia. “My time at St John’s College, Oxford is providing me with a huge range of opportunities every day, from direct contact with leading academics and public figures to countryside walks and rowing.”Dulguun Gansukh, a BIG Scholar from Mongolia, is studying mechanical and electrical engineering. She said, “I’m beyond excited to study at the University of Bristol. I think engineering will be fulfilling because it will help me make an actual difference in my community and improve people’s lives. I’m aiming to go into sustainability and green tech.”BIG Scholar Ervin Macic, from Bosnia-Herzegovina, is studying mathematics and computer science at Oxford’s Pembroke College. He said, “I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and the support Global Talent Fund has given me. I am excited to give back to this community as much as I can.”Meet the BIG Scholars: see bios, interviews, and photos at globtalent.org/big-scholars-bios The BIG Scholars programme was established with financial backing and strategic support from leading algorithmic trading firm XTX Markets, and operates in partnership with our collaborating universities:- The University of Cambridge: Trinity College, Emmanuel College, Jesus College, St John’s College, Newnham College- The University of Oxford: St John’s College- The University of Bristol- The University of Edinburgh- Imperial College London- The University of WarwickThe BIG Scholars Inaugural Class by the numbers:- 31 students- Pursuing 5 majors- 19 men and 12 women- Hailing from 16 countries across six continents.About GTF:The Global Talent Fund (GTF) helps top maths and science students realise their full potential. We aim to expand human ingenuity to solve the defining challenges of our time.Key initiatives:- BIG Scholars: earning medals at high school maths and science Olympiads is the best known predictor of who will go on to advance the knowledge frontier. Yet many of these medallists cannot afford the top-tier university education needed to realise their full potential. The Global Talent Fund’s Backing Ingenuity for Growth (BIG) Scholars Programme helps solve this problem by empowering these students with all needed funding and holistic support to earn an undergraduate degree at a top-tier global university. BIG was previously known as “ Backing Invisible Geniuses ”.- Olympiad Programmes: provide training and grants to identify and support students, coaches and organisations involved with national, regional and international maths and science Olympiads, with a focus on lower-income countries.- The Global Talent Lab: conducts research on the economics of talent and develops policies to identify and maximise the potential of people with maths and science talent.Founded in 2023, GTF is registered in the US as the Global Talent & Innovation Fund, a 501(c)(3) organisation, and operates in the US, UK and other locations.

