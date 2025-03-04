Westbound I-40 in Kingman to close intermittently overnight

KINGMAN – Motorists on westbound Interstate 40 in Kingman should plan ahead for overnight restrictions and full closures of up to 30 minutes the nights of March 10, 13, 17 and 20.

The restrictions are needed while crews put bridge girders in place as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s project to construct a freeway-to-freeway interchange between I-40 and US 93.

The restrictions and closures are scheduled between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. on I-40 at White Cliffs Road. During those hours, westbound I-40 will be narrowed to a single lane from just west of Stockton Hill Road to east of White Cliffs Road.

Drivers should expect intermittent closures of up to 30 minutes during those overnight hours, at which point traffic will be allowed to proceed through the work zone. Between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., flaggers will stop and direct traffic through the work zone.

For more information on the Kingman interchange project and to subscribe for updates, please visit azdot.gov/WestKingmanTI.