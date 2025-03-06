Houston Couple Launches Innovative App for Creating Digital Business Cards

eConnect Cards App | Welcome to the future of networking with digital business cards for professionals, athletes, and personal use.

eConnect Cards App is Transforming Networking and Way You Share Your Contact Information for Individuals, Professionals, Athletes, and Entrepreneurs

We created eConnect Cards App because we wanted a better way to network—not just for ourselves, but for our community.” — Stanley and Ashley, eConnect Cards App Founders

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of networking is here. eConnect Cards App is redefining how professionals, businesses, athletes, and individuals connect with its cutting-edge digital information card platform. Designed to replace outdated paper business cards, the eConnect Cards App offers a fast, seamless, and eco-friendly way to exchange contact details, helping users build and maintain meaningful relationships with ease.With digital-first connections becoming the new norm, eConnect Cards App provides a powerful yet intuitive solution for creating highly customizable digital business cards. Users can personalize their cards with contact details, social media links, branding elements, and more—all in just a few taps. Whether for business, networking events, or personal branding, eConnect Cards App ensures that your information is shared effortlessly and always up-to-date.How We’re Helping You Connect Better:✔ Fully Customizable – Personalize designs to match your brand and stand out in any networking scenario.✔ Effortless Sharing – Instantly connect with others via QR code, email, or social platforms.✔ Cost-Effective & Scalable – Affordable plans start at just $3.75/month per card or $3.19/month per card in packs of three.✔ AI-Powered Paper Card Scanning – Convert and store traditional business cards digitally for seamless organization of all contacts in 1 place.✔ Real-Time Updates – Keep contacts informed with push notifications and instant status updates on your card.We even offer an eCard option for athletes! Our athlete ecard solution is made with Athletes in mind - Creating an Athlete Card on the eConnect Cards App is a great way to share your sports journey and make it easy for coaches, scouts, and fans to stay up to date. It’s like your own customized sports resume! With an athlete eConnect Card, you allow others to quickly access your contact details, social media pages, team history, accomplishments, academic milestones, upcoming events, and more - All in 1 place!"Networking should be effortless, effective, and innovative," said the founders of eConnect Cards App. "With our app, we empower individuals and businesses to build lasting relationships in a fast-paced digital world. We created eConnect Cards App because we wanted a better way to network—not just for ourselves, but for our community.” Now you can join and start making lasting impressions with your digital business card.The eConnect Cards App is now available for download on major app stores. Get started today and revolutionize the way you network – it only takes a few minutes to setup. Visit www.econnectcardsapp.com for more details.Meet the FoundersStanley and Ashley, the husband-and-wife duo behind eConnect Cards App, are on a mission to revolutionize the way professionals, entrepreneurs, and creatives network. Based in Cypress, Texas (Metro Houston), the couple brings a wealth of experience from the IT industry, specializing in end-user computing, process improvement, business analysis, IT audit, and project management. Their impressive careers span globally recognized companies, including Infosys Technologies, Ernst & Young, JP Morgan Chase, and Academy Sports + Outdoors IT.Driven by their passion for technology, innovation, and problem-solving, Stanley and Ashley founded SAAIG Technologies LLC, a software development company that led to the creation of eConnect Cards App—a cutting-edge digital business card solution designed to make networking seamless, efficient, and eco-friendly.Family, Passion, and PurposeBeyond their professional, educational, and entrepreneurial achievements, Stanley and Ashley are devoted parents to their son, Stanley Jr. They share a deep love for traveling and exploring new experiences, and they are passionate supporters of their son’s competitive soccer journey. Their commitment to family, innovation, and community-driven solutions fuels their vision for eConnect Cards App, empowering professionals with smarter, more effective ways to connect.Educational Background• Stanley holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the University of Washington, Seattle, and a MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management, DeVry University.• Ashley earned her Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems and Decision Sciences from Louisiana State University (LSU) and a MBA from Southern University (HBCU), Baton Rouge.

Introducing eConnect Cards App

