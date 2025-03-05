Crux Launches Debt Capital Marketplace to Power Accelerating Investments into America’s Clean Energy Sector

Crux’s expansion delivers liquidity and efficiency to developers and manufacturers through all stages of capital raising

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Crux , the capital markets technology company for the clean economy, announced that developers and manufacturers can now use its powerful platform to access liquidity in a range of debt products alongside transferable tax credits. With the launch of Crux’s new debt capital marketplace , Crux moves to support clean energy developers and manufacturers across the entire capital stack at a major inflection point in American energy.Energy demand is growing for the first time in 20 years, driven by industry, building, transportation, electrification, and data centers. Simultaneously, hundreds of billions of dollars are being invested in domestic supply chains for critical minerals and components. Clean energy developers and manufacturers will require trillions of dollars in capital to meet the growing need for electricity and domestic supply chains over the next decade.Still, raising capital remains an arduous challenge, as energy developers and manufacturers must typically secure multiple types of financing — including equity, development loans, construction loans, bridge loans, preferred equity, tax equity, and/or the transfer of tax credits — over the course of a project. This capital is usually sourced from a wide range of investors and lenders through the project lifecycle.Crux’s debt capital marketplace currently includes a network of over 80 developers and manufacturers who are raising over $10 billion in capital. More than 75 banks, credit funds, asset managers, insurance companies, pensions, and family offices are part of the Crux network and have collectively issued over $1 billion in term sheets in the last quarter alone.Crux launched in early 2023 with the mission to supercharge the clean economy by making capital markets more liquid, efficient, and intelligent. The company first tackled the nascent transferable tax credits market: developing the central marketplace for transfers; assembling an expert team; and providing leading market intelligence to help developers and manufacturers exchange tax credits for private sector investment into their companies. In 2024 alone, Crux facilitated 57 transactions totalling billions of dollars in tax credits across advanced manufacturing, battery storage, bioenergy, critical minerals, geothermal, hydropower, microgrids, solar, and wind.Developers no longer have to start from scratch with each capital raise. By integrating tax credit transfers with a broader suite of financing solutions, Crux helps clients and partners through all stages of clean energy capital formation. Data and underwriting information remain within the Crux platform and can be made accessible to new capital providers, further expediting transactions. As financing milestones are met, new opportunities arise, and Crux enables developers and manufacturers to seamlessly source and secure the capital they need at every stage of project development and operation.For investors, Crux offers a steady pipeline of qualified investment opportunities tailored to their unique preferences, enabling them to spend less time on origination and more on evaluation. The Crux platform surfaces key deal opportunity characteristics in a single place, paired with robust proprietary market data insights and industry standardization tools, allowing lenders to transact with greater speed and transparency.“Our mission has always been to simplify and accelerate capital raising for developers and manufacturers,” said Alfred Johnson, Co-founder & CEO of Crux. “We started by solving challenges in the transferable tax credit space, and now we’re bringing that same efficiency, liquidity and market intelligence to the rest of the capital stack — helping developers and lenders move faster and with greater confidence at a time of unprecedented industry growth.”For more information on Crux and its products, please visit www.cruxclimate.com ABOUT CRUX:Crux is the capital markets technology company changing the way clean energy, minerals, and manufacturing projects are financed in the United States. Crux’s platform, market intelligence, and expert team help developers and manufacturers unlock financing through all stages of project development and operation. Since its launch in 2023, Crux has raised more than $27 million in funding from venture capital and strategic investors. Crux’s world-class team brings together expertise from energy, tax, finance, government, and technology to power an abundant, resilient, and secure energy future. For more information, visit https://www.cruxclimate.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.