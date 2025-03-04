Three Charged in Waukesha County for Rolling Back Vehicle Odometers

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) today announced that Marvin Reed Trotter, 53, Nycole Cavins, 55, and Marvel S. Trotter, 27, all of Brookfield, Wis., are facing numerous charges of Theft—False Representation Party to a Crime, for their roles in an operation of buying used vehicles, rolling back the odometers and/or altering titles and reselling them.

“Deceptive practices like those alleged in this case are unacceptable,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to those involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

As alleged in the criminal complaint, investigators discovered 70 vehicles titled to the co-defendants that showed signs of having odometer discrepancies. In total, an estimated 4.5 million miles were allegedly removed from the vehicles’ odometers. The co-defendants own an autobody shop in Butler, Wis. The co-defendants would allegedly buy vehicles on Facebook Marketplace that needed work, roll back the odometers, change the miles on titles, and then resell the vehicles on Facebook marketplace at increased rates.

As in any criminal proceeding, the co-defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Marvin Trotter and Nycole Cavins is scheduled for April 14, 2025, at 9:15 am.

This case was investigated by DCI. Prosecution is being handled by the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.