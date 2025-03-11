ORIGO Closes a Strategic Financing Round with RevTek Capital

The leading provider of Elementary Math Curriculum and Supplemental Resources ORIGO closes a strategic Friendly Founder Funding partnership.

ORIGO, the leading provider of Elementary Math Curriculum and Supplemental Resources, brings innovation to the forefront of teaching and learning mathematics.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORIGO brings a conceptual understanding of mathematics to the forefront of teaching and learning. Their core products range from a Pre-K – 6 core mathematics instructional program to visual representations, traditional printed products, interactive digital resources, and professional learning.

When educators are empowered, students thrive. They are dedicated to supporting elementary educators in delivering high-quality instruction. Their professional learning is delivered by an expert team of educators with extensive classroom and ministrative experience and is:

Social – Based on trust, respect, and building strong relationships.

Collaborative – Working together to connect ideas and challenge existing beliefs.

Ongoing – Offering opportunities for practice, feedback, and reflection.

Empowering – Learning tools and techniques to solve problems and drive positive change.

“I think the beauty of the ORIGO Stepping Stones program is that it allows time for kids to explore and think about the math before a teacher tells them, 'This is what you are supposed to be learning.'” Cindy Beaman, Curriculum Coordinator: Math, Grand Island Schools

RevTek Capital fuels ORIGO Education for its next growth phase:

“As ORIGO Education sought capital to allow us to pivot to our next growth phase as an organization, we reached out to several potential capital providers. The team at RevTek not only provided the right solution to help us meet our growth goals but also served as highly communicative, knowledgeable partners throughout the entire process. We deeply appreciate RevTek’s understanding of the K-12 edtech market as it allowed us to work closely with them to design the right solution for our business.” – Adam Gay, CEO of ORIGO.

RevTek Capital recognized the immense potential of ORIGO’s complete offering of services, tools, and products to support elementary education. The recent financing round is a testament to RevTek Capital's commitment to supporting businesses in redefining and extending their industry profile. Helping its customers create exceptional performance, results, and value is everyone on the team's mission.

Scott Peters, CEO and founder of RevTek Capital, expressed his enthusiasm for the relationship: "ORIGO is committed to delivering high-quality elementary math curriculum and supplemental resources to schools. We are very excited to be a part of their contributions and growth.”

About RevTek Capital

RevTek Capital is an Industry-leading capital provider that provides strategic debt financing of $2MM to $20MM+ in tranches to innovative companies with predictable annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $3MM to $75MM. The funding is used for sales growth, acquisitions, and enhancing infrastructure for scaling operations. Each company's debt structure is customized to its unique accomplishments and circumstances.

RevTek leverages years of lending and entrepreneurial experience. This allows them to provide customized credit solutions to growing companies with predictable recurring revenue nationwide.

We aim to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses while maximizing enterprise value for owners, management teams, and shareholders. In addition, the professional team at RevTek has many years of experience in marketing and operations to assist their clients.

Key Benefit Summary

● Helping founders realize their vision

● Cost-effective capital for growing tech-enabled companies

● The company leadership retains control

● Repayment is structured into simple and manageable monthly payments

● Faster access to funding - closing in as little as four to six weeks

Legal Disclaimer:

