Trade, Industry and Competition on decision taken by ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA) to wind down business in South Africa

The South African Government notes the decision taken by ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA) to wind down their longs steel business in the country.

Recognising the steel industry’s vital role in South Africa’s economic reconstruction and recovery, we would like to reassure all stakeholders that we are engaging AMSA on finding a solution to maintaining longs steel capacity in South Africa.

