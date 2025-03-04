Branded Hospitality Expands Investment in Big Chicken Amid Craveworthy Brands Partnership

Branded Hospitality Logo

Branded Hospitality celebrates the continued growth of its portfolio brand, Big Chicken, as it joins the Craveworthy Brands family.

Big Chicken’s growth trajectory has been nothing short of extraordinary. We’re excited to see the brand gain even more momentum with Craveworthy Brands.” — Jimmy Frischling

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality (Branded), a leading investment and solutions platform for the hospitality and foodservice industry, celebrates the continued growth of its portfolio brand, Big Chicken , as it joins the Craveworthy Brands family. This move further validates Big Chicken’s position as a top brand in the restaurant industry and reinforces Branded’s commitment to investing in the most innovative and high-growth concepts in foodservice.Branded has been an investor in Big Chicken, the fast-casual concept founded by Shaquille O’Neal, as part of its mission to support category-defining brands that blend bold flavors with operational excellence. With Big Chicken now under the Craveworthy Brands umbrella, the brand is well-positioned for accelerated expansion and success.“Big Chicken’s growth trajectory has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Branded Hospitality. “As an investor, we’re excited to see the brand gain even more momentum with Craveworthy Brands, a group that shares our vision for scaling innovative and high-performing restaurant concepts.”Branded recently announced its own strategic partnership with Craveworthy Brands, further solidifying its role in fostering restaurant innovation and operational excellence. By aligning with Craveworthy’s network of fast-growing concepts, Branded continues to drive value across its portfolio and the broader foodservice ecosystem.“Craveworthy Brands has proven itself as a powerhouse in restaurant brand development, and their investment in Big Chicken is a testament to the brand’s immense potential,” added Frischling. “We look forward to seeing what’s next for Big Chicken and continuing to support its evolution.”As Big Chicken embarks on this next chapter, Branded remains committed to its core mission —supporting emerging and established brands with the capital, expertise, and strategic partnerships needed to thrive in an evolving industry.About Branded Hospitality:Branded Hospitality ( www.brandedstrategic.com ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.About Big Chicken:Founded by Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal, Big Chicken fuses O'Neal's home-cooked childhood favorites with today's trending flavors. The menu features crispy chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken, chicken tenders, and Big Cookie ice cream sandwiches. Big Chicken has locations across the United States in arenas, stadiums, airports, cruise ships and select cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, and New York.About Craveworthy Brands:Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Bd’s Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin’ Ed’s, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing hospitality space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company’s goal is to create truly unique and Craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands.com.- END -

