Ilham Aliyev received Secretary-General of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, on March 4.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to the member states for their unanimous decision regarding Azerbaijan’s accession to the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation. The head of state emphasized that, as a full member, Azerbaijan would actively contribute to the organization's development. The President hailed the fact that Azerbaijan is the first country to join the D-8 since its establishment. President Ilham Aliyev described this decision as a sign of respect for Azerbaijan by the member states and a testament to the strong friendship among them. The head of state noted that Azerbaijan maintains fruitful and constructive bilateral relations with D-8 member countries based on mutual national interests. Emphasizing the importance of establishing ties between Azerbaijan’s relevant institutions and the organization, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the significance of expanding its geographical reach to the Caspian Sea and the Caucasus region. In this regard, the head of state underlined Azerbaijan’s role as a key country in facilitating the organization’s closer engagement with the region.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that Secretary-General Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam’s visit to Azerbaijan would be productive.

Expressing gratitude for the meeting, the Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation conveyed his congratulations on Azerbaijan's membership in the organization and the holy month of Ramadan. He also congratulated the head of state on Azerbaijan's successful COP29 presidency, emphasizing that significant decisions on the climate agenda were adopted under the country’s leadership.

Highlighting that the D-8 comprises member states with a combined population of 1.2 billion and possesses substantial economic and trade potential, the Secretary-General noted that the organization’s core mission is to foster economic and trade relations among its members. He expressed confidence that Azerbaijan would make a significant contribution to the organization’s development and the implementation of its agenda.

The meeting featured an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation within the D-8 framework in areas such as energy, climate action, trade, the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, youth, media, and other topics of mutual interest.