MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America regarding the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to develop a Charter on Strategic Partnership between the…

The Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America (hereinafter referred to as the “Participants”),

Have reached the following understandings:

I. Purpose

The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding (hereinafter “MOU”) is to establish a Strategic Working Group to develop within a six-month time period a Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Participants that focuses on strengthening strategic ties between the Participants.

The Participants intend to engage in a Strategic Working Group focused on three areas:

Regional connectivity, including energy, trade, and transit;

Economic investment, including Artificial Intelligence and digital infrastructure; and

Security cooperation, including defense sales and counterterrorism cooperation.

II. Areas of Cooperation

The Participants intend to collaborate in a number of areas, including but not limited to the following:

Expanding energy investment and regional connectivity infrastructure;

Building stronger defense and counterterrorism cooperation;

Advancing regional economic and trade cooperation; and

Developing Artificial Intelligence partnerships and digital infrastructure investment.

III. General Provisions

Duration: This MOU comes into effect on the date of its signature by the Participants and is intended to remain operative for one year. The Participants may extend this MOU by mutual written decision. Either Participant may discontinue its participation in this MOU at any time. The discontinuing Participant should give sixty (60) days’ prior written notice through diplomatic channels to the other Participant. Life of Projects: Unless otherwise decided by the Participants, the discontinuation of this Memorandum of Understanding does not affect projects and activities already started and not completed under this Memorandum of Understanding between the two Participants. Modifications: The Participants may modify this MOU by mutual written decision. Effect of MOU: Nothing in this MOU gives rise to rights or obligations under international or domestic law. The Participants specifically acknowledge that this MOU is not an obligation of funds. The Participants intend to maintain their own separate and unique missions and mandates and their own accountabilities. The cooperation between the Participants as outlined in this MOU is not intended to be construed as a partnership or other type of legal entity or personality. Each Participant is expected to bear its own costs for all expenses incurred by itself related to this MOU. The Participants intend to implement this MOU in a manner that does not interfere with any other arrangements between the Participants, either prior to or subsequent to the signing of this MOU. Nothing in this MOU is intended to be construed as an exclusive working relationship. Signed at Washington D.C. on 8 August 2025, in two original copies, each in the English language.