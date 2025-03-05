Vector Global Logistics Celebrates B Corp Month and One Year of B Corp Certification

Vector Global Logistics Celebrates B Corp Month

Vector will mark B Corp Month with special episodes on the Logistics With Purpose® and Supply Chain en Espanol podcasts.

Being a B Corp validates Vector’s vision and culture, and we believe that creating a positive impact, fighting for equality, and protecting our planet is what smart, successful companies do.” — Enrique Alvarez, Co-Founder and Managing Director

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vector Global Logistics, an award winning logistics company with offices across multiple countries, is celebrating not only B Corp Month but the one-year anniversary of its coveted B Corp CertificationTM. Joining over ten thousand global companies who also meet these same high standards of social and environmental impact, Vector has chosen multiple ways to mark the occasion, including special B Corp-themed episodes of the Logistics With Purposeand Supply Chain en Espanol podcasts.Currently representing nearly one million employees worldwide, B Corps are for-profit companies dedicated to using business as a force for good. And achieving B Corp Certification™ is no small feat. The process requires a company to undergo a rigorous evaluation and consider the impact of its business decisions on all stakeholders—customers, employees, communities, and the environment.“It is a fact that maximizing stakeholder value is a powerful competitive advantage and the best way to continue growing our company, " said Co-Founder and Managing Director, Enrique Alvarez. “Being a B Corp CertifiedTM company validates Vector’s vision and culture, and we believe that creating a positive impact, fighting for equality and human rights, and protecting our planet is what smart, successful companies do.”Co-Founder and Managing Director, Brian Oxley adds, “As one of the few logistics and supply chain B Corp CertifiedTM companies, Vector is honored to stand out and help lead the industry in a positive direction. We will continue to use our platforms to spread the B Corp message as well as leverage our influence to advocate for much-needed change.”Vector has multiple internal efforts planned to educate and celebrate B Corp Month with their team including training, a book club, and even a chance to win prizes in B Corp Bingo. Externally, one of their biggest initiatives will be coordinated B Corp-related episodes on the Logistics With Purposeand Supply Chain Now en Espanol podcasts.The only podcast focused on supply chain’s positive impact, Logistics With Purposepublishes episodes bi-weekly, and both March episodes will feature B Corps. The March 13th interview spotlights Jorge Fontanez, CEO of B Lab US & Canada. As the head of the certifying organization, he will discuss the history, certification, benefits, and accomplishments of the movement. And on March 27th, the hosts Kristi Porter and Enrique Alvarez will interview Annie Agle, VP of Sustainability and Impact for Cotopax, who will speak about the mission and impact of the much-loved outdoor gear company.Additionally, in partnership with the Supply Chain Now en Espanol podcast, host Sofia Rivas and co-host Enrique Alvarez will interview Javier Herrero, Executive Director of Sistema B Mexico. Because Vector is B Corp CertifiedTM in the US, Mexico, Chile, and Peru, this interview will be a terrific additional exposure for the Latin American B Corp community. Both shows are part of the Supply Chain Now network of podcasts which is a leading voice in the industry.As demonstrated in this certification and many other factors, Vector has shown that a for-profit company can thrive while prioritizing sustainability, fair labor practices, and social responsibility. To learn more about Vector Global Logistics, please visit www.vectorgl.com About B Lab:B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, their global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and they certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To learn more and join the movement, visit www.bcorporation.net About Vector Global LogisticsVector Global Logistics provides world-class logistics services to make their partners and clients more successful while bettering the lives of everyone they come in contact with and creating a positive social impact. International and domestic shipping is provided through four key services: project logistics, non-profit expertise, complex regions, and expedited shipping. For more information, please visit www.vectorgl.com

