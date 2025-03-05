SXSW 2025 Panel: Kristen Bell, UN Women, and Logictry Reveal The $14 Trillion Unicorn Hiding in Plain Sight

Featuring Kristen Bell, UN Women’s Peace & Humanitarian Fund, and Logictry at SXSW for the Global Luminary International Women’s Day Celebration. With special guest Kristen Bell joining virtually—Join UN Women’s Peace & Humanitarian Fund, Logictry, and Global Luminaries at Midwest House for a powerful conversation on investing in women and systemic change.

Why Applying the High-Risk, High-Reward Startup Mindset to Funding Women Is No Longer a Gamble—How AI Empowers Global Leaders to Drive Systemic Change.

We know investing in women and regenerative economies beats traditional markets. The real question: Will investors play it safe—or back solutions that transform society?” — Chelsea Toler

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SXSW has launched some of the world’s most disruptive ideas—social media, AI, digital currencies. Each of these breakthroughs started with backing the right people, at the right time.The next frontier? Investing in humanity itself.For decades, systemic change—peace, gender equity, climate action—has been dismissed as too big, too slow, too complicated to fund. Yet, when it comes to tech, innovators never hesitate to take bold risks. Why stop short when the highest-return opportunity isn’t another app—but human capital itself?Kristen Bell, the United Nations Women’s Peace & Humanitarian Fund (WPHF), and its Global Luminaries are at SXSW 2025 with a challenge for investors: think bigger.The smartest, highest-impact investment isn’t another app—it’s the $14 trillion opportunity of funding women.$14 trillion in global economic upside by 2030* Women-led businesses generate 2x the revenue per dollar invested* Companies with diverse leadership see 19% more innovation-driven revenue* Nations with greater gender equality report higher GDP, lower crime rates, and better overall well-being—for men, women, and future generations.Yet, less than 1% of global aid reaches women-led organizations, many of which are on the brink of losing critical funding—while billions keep flowing into ventures that focus on optimizing the status quo. But the future doesn’t belong to optimization—it belongs to reinvention.AI is reshaping industries at warp speed—so why are systemic challenges still seen as "too big to solve"? Technology has unlocked new possibilities—it’s time to use that momentum to fund solutions at scale.Today, as headlines make the U.S. seem like an “Bad Place” plotline,'our biggest mistake wouldn’t be failing to predict the future. It would be failing seize the opportunity window to go-all in on what has shaped it all along: women and girls.Investors Love Talking About the Future—But Are They Funding It?SXSW is where the future gets funded. Twitter launched here. So did generative AI. The ideas that shape global markets start in Austin.Every year, billions chase the next big thing—but the very infrastructure that makes these ideas succeed is crumbling.* AI is revolutionizing work—but human connection and trust are eroding.* The wellness industry is booming—but fundamental health crises persist.* Climate tech is advancing—but sustainable solutions can’t scale fast enough for consumption.Reality check: No industry thrives without investing in the systems that sustain human progress. As nonprofits and for-profits become more complex and interconnected, the smartest investment isn’t chasing trends—it’s gender equity, regenerative economies, and community resilience.Ignoring this isn’t just shortsighted—it’s bad business. In an economy driven by the labor, leadership, and innovation of women, failing to invest in them is failing to invest in the future.Pursuing the $14 trillion gender equity unicorn isn’t a risk. It’s the safest bet on the table.AI as an Accelerator—Not a ReplacementAI’s real power isn’t in replacing humans—it’s in amplifying them. When used right, it sharpens decision-making and fuels strategic breakthroughs.Logictry, co-founded by Global Luminary Chelsea Toler, is proving this in action. Founder and CEO Chris Fronda built Logictry to bridge the expert gap—ensuring top minds can partner with frontline changemakers, creatives, public figures, scientists, and policy leaders to drive smarter, faster, and more impactful global decisions."Blending AI as support for human insight allows us to expand what is possible—revealing the smartest bets we can make for long-term stability and economic growth," said Toler. “We know investing in women and regenerative economies beats traditional markets. The real question: Will investors play it safe—or back solutions that transform society?"With AI as an accelerator, real change—including the once-elusive dream of peace—is finally within reach. The tools that once seemed impossible can now reshape economies, transform investment strategies, and build a more stable world.SXSW 2025: The Most Important Investment Pitch You’ll HearAt SXSW 2025, Kristen Bell, UN Women’s Peace & Humanitarian Fund, the Global Luminaries, and Logictry are inviting investors to join them in not only rethinking how they deploy capital — but also stepping up to lead the charge on funding women and regenerative economies with the same urgency as high-growth startups.The smartest investors aren’t just looking for the next trend—they’re backing the future.Press Release Written by Kana LiVolsiEvent Details: Where & When to Be ThereSXSW 2025 | Midwest House | The Riley Building | 315 Lavaca St, Austin, TXFriday, March 7, 202512:00 PM – 1:30 PM CSTLimited Seating – RSVP Now Press: Kana LiVolsi, Founder & CEO, Dos Mundos Creative , kana@dosmundoscreative.comAbout the Women’s Peace & Humanitarian Fund (WPHF):The Women’s Peace & Humanitarian Fund (WPHF) is the United Nations’ only financing mechanism dedicated to supporting women-led initiatives in crisis settings. Since its inception, WPHF has provided flexible funding and capacity strengthening to women in over 46 crisis-affected countries, working to transform communities, respond to crises, and build lasting peace.For more visit WPHFund.org. And WPHFund.org/GlobalLuminariesAbout Logictry:Logictry is pioneering a new era for upleveling critical thinking and decision making. Powered by a community of expert practitioners and Logicians from 33+ countries, Logictry understands the importance of human first technology and accessibility of curated content-rich wisdom. Logictry provides the right frameworks and questions to drive peaceful understanding rather than perpetuating a vacuum culture of polarization and flawed argumentation.Logic - sometimes coined as a poison word, might just be the medicine for peace the world’s been searching for. Learn more - Logictry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.