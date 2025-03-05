POWR2 to Showcase Latest Mobile BESS Technology at Bauma 2025

Meet POWR2 in Munich at Bauma 2025 Visit POWR2.com POWRBANK XPRO PLUS Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)

BETHEL, CT, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- POWR2, a leader in portable energy storage solutions, will be exhibiting at Bauma 2025 in Munich, Germany. The 34th edition of the world’s leading construction trade show will bring together over 3,500 exhibitors from 57 countries, attracting industry professionals from across the globe from April 7 to April 13.POWR2 invites Bauma attendees to Stand 231 in Hall C4 to explore the latest advancements in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). With a focus on providing efficient power anywhere it’s needed, POWR2’s energy storage solutions maximize savings, enhance operational flexibility, and improve power reliability on construction sites.Mobile BESS Technology from POWR2 at Bauma: POWRBANK XPRO Plus : Reliable, Efficient Power AnywherePOWR2’s POWRBANK XPRO Plus battery energy storage system will be on display. The soon-to-be UL-listed and CSA-certified POWRBANK XPRO Plus is designed to optimize energy use, reduce fuel consumption, and deliver efficient, uninterrupted power on construction sites.Enhanced, key features include:• DC charging: Seamlessly charge electric equipment or vehicles with an optional 30kW DC fast charger.• Inbuilt HVAC: Environmental control with thermal insulation supports a wide operating temperature range, while the vent-free design prevents dust infiltration.• Seamless load transfer: Achieves a sub-20ms transfer time between AC-coupled and standalone operation.• Integrated fire safety: Equipped with aerosol-based fire suppression, smoke detection, and audible alarms for enhanced safety.• Controllable Multi I/O: Control eight individual output connections for priority load management, load scheduling, and monitoring and reporting.• Rugged, portable design: A galvanized, powder-coated metal frame, fully sealed and insulated, and locking side doors with safety shut-off switches ensure durability. Forklift pockets and lifting rings allow for easy transport.• Scalable power: Run up to three units in parallel to expand power output and storage capacity to 300kW/300kWh.Bauma visitors can also explore ADVANTAGE, POWR2’s innovative energy management system, which comes standard with every POWRBANK. Comprised of an energy control module (ECM) and an energy management cloud (EMC), ADVANTAGE by POWR2 offers a suite of features allowing users to manage their energy usage from anywhere, anytime.Capabilities of ADVANTAGE include:• Remote energy control: Manage batteries, generators, and loads from anywhere with customizable timers and automation.• Comprehensive reporting: Gain real-time insights into energy flow, fuel savings, CO₂ reductions, battery performance, and generator runtime.• Future-ready software: As proprietary software, ADVANTAGE is designed to evolve alongside the industry.New Virtual Reality BESS ExperienceVisitors to the POWR2 stand can step into an all-new Virtual Reality experience to witness the POWRBANK mobile BESS tackling real-world challenges. The virtual reality demonstration offers Bauma attendees the opportunity to explore a virtual construction site powered by the POWRBANK and see real fuel savings from POWRBANK users.Visit POWR2 at Bauma 2025Bauma attendees are invited to Stand 231 in Hall C4 to experience POWR2’s innovations firsthand. To schedule a meeting or learn more about POWR2’s energy solutions, visit POWR2.com ABOUT POWR2POWR2 is a leading manufacturer of clean portable power solutions, helping businesses maximize energy efficiency while reducing fuel consumption. POWR2’s mobile BESS technology delivers reliable power anywhere it’s needed, enhancing profitability, efficiency, and sustainability for construction companies globally. Headquartered in Bethel, Connecticut, USA, POWR2 serves customers worldwide.Visit POWR2.com or follow us on LinkedIn to stay updated on the future of mobile energy storage.

