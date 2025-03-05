Franchising Offers New Opportunities for Laid-Off Government Workers, Career Professionals, and Veterans

Take control over your career.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With recent government layoffs affecting thousands of professionals, franchise expert and author Ewell Smith says there’s another path: business ownership. Through franchising, professionals can leverage their skills and experience to take control of their future.Smith, a New Orleans-based franchise consultant who works with clients across the U.S., is the author of Your First Franchise Roadmap, a guide for professionals with no prior business experience who want to enter the franchise industry. His latest campaign directly addresses laid-off government employees, career professionals and veterans, assuring them that their expertise is in high demand in franchising.“Government employees and seasoned professionals bring leadership, problem-solving and operational expertise—qualities that make for successful franchise owners,” Smith said. “Franchising provides a proven path to business ownership, offering the freedom to be your own boss with the support of an established system.”Unlike traditional startups, which have a 50% failure rate within five years (SBA), franchises offer an 85% success rate over the same period (Frannet). This structured approach reduces risk, making franchising an attractive path for government workers, professionals, and veterans to gain control of their future.Veterans, in particular, have a strong presence in franchising—one in seven franchises is veteran-owned, according to the International Franchise Association (IFA). Their leadership skills, discipline, and ability to follow proven systems make them ideal candidates for franchise ownership.Why Franchising?For those facing unexpected job transitions, franchising can provide:• A secure investment – Franchises have established systems and brand recognition.• Industry support – Training, marketing and operational guidance are included.• Ownership with lower risk – Franchises come with a blueprint for success.Join the MovementSmith encourages laid-off professionals to explore franchise ownership as a path to financial independence and career control. His campaign aims to shift the mindset from job loss to new opportunity.###For more information, visit YourFirstFranchise.com About Ewell SmithEwell Smith is a Certified Franchise Consultant, author, and podcast host dedicated to helping professionals transition into successful business ownership. As the founder of Close The Deal Franchise Group and host of the Close the Deal Podcast and Franchise Profits Podcast, he provides aspiring entrepreneurs with the insights and tools they need to make informed franchise decisions.

